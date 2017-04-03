OTHS, USA Triathlon ready to roll out youth program

Representatives from USA Triathlon will take part in a meet-and-greet event at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Old Town Hot Springs in downtown Steamboat Springs.

Joy Rasmussen, who runs the OTHS youth triathlon club, will be joined by Meg Weagley and Jessica Welk from USA Triathlon for the roll out of the OTHS program. They will discuss the youth team in Steamboat, scholarships and grants and other opportunities for youth triathlon in the region.

The Hot Springs team will be entering its fifth year and has seen strong growth, up to 40 athletes a year ago.

Rasmussen encouraged parents of interested young athletes to attend the event.