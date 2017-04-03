Cyclists and birders fear Routt County about to give up a jewel

Steamboat Springs — Routt County commissioners could soon be getting a lot of selfies in their inboxes from cyclists who don’t want to see Routt County Road 18C turn from public to private.
Routt County Riders President Jack Trautman said Monday there are efforts underway to show the county that the roadway, which crosses the Yampa just south of Lake Catamount, is more widely used by cyclists, birders and other members of the public than some might think.
Hence Trautman’s recent idea to have cyclists take selfies of themselves from the scenic bridge and email them to the officials who will soon decide whether to vacate the roadway.
There are iconic landmarks and rewards at the end of many of the out-and-back road cycling rides in rural Routt County, Trautman explained.
Riders who make it all the way to Oak Creek snack on the fish tacos at Lupitas Cantina.
Riders who make an 11-mile trek over to the other side of Emerald Mountain take a break at the picturesque old red Hilton Gulch Schoolhouse.
And riders who pedal out to Lake Catamount as part of a 30-mile ride like to make a pit stop on the bridge near Routt County Road 18C and watch bald eagles hunt along the Yampa River.
But under a proposal that will soon head to the commissioners, that bridge would no longer be open to the public.
The cyclists, birdwatchers and land conservationists who enjoy the tranquility and the views from the public road are starting to speak out.
“We’re at risk of losing an iconic endpoint of an out-and-back ride,” Trautman said. “We’re trying to get the word out.”
Birders and conservationists are also concerned the public is about to lose access to a jewel.
Routt County Road and Bridge is recommending the county vacate the entirety of County Road 18C, which currently only leads to the gate that enters the private Lake Catamount subdivision and the Green Creek Ranch (formerly known as the Elaine Gay Ranch).
The move would allow the county to give a bridge and a road, and the accompanying maintenance responsibilities, over to private landowners.
The landowners would also get more privacy.
Maintenance costs for the road and the bridge weren't immediately available on Monday, and a message for Road and Bridge Director Janet Hruby was not returned.
The Routt County Planning Commission will weigh in on the proposal April 20.
As of January, the county had received letters of support for the road abandonment from all but four of the property owners who are served by the road.
The central question facing the county:
Is there enough public use on this road to warrant holding onto it? Or is it best to get it off the county’s road inventory?
On one hand, the county would save money and resources by turning ownership over to private hands.
On the other, some residents don't want the county to give up public access to the area.
Tom Litteral said the abundance of bald eagles, waterfowl and sandhill cranes have long drawn birders like himself to the bridge.
He says there are very few “quiet” river crossings that far upstream from Steamboat that are accessible to the public.
“Although the paved portion of RCR 18C is short, its value is very high for the public’s experience in watching wildlife,” Litteral wrote in an email to Steamboat Today. “I would be very disappointed if this asset is lost the public.”
Road cyclist Jack Ferguson said Monday the county road is a popular meeting place for him and his fellow cyclists.
It gives them a safe place to meet off of a busy road.
“It’s just plain pretty. and it’s something an awful lot of people enjoy,” Ferguson said. “Usually when you give up something like that, sometime down the road you wish you really hadn’t.”
Susan Dorsey, of the Yampa Valley Land Trust, also opposed the proposal in a letter she wrote to the county planning department in December.
“The public must not lose access to this location of high public value,” Dorsey wrote. “…it is a great public access point to watch the nesting bald eagles in the cottonwoods on Green Creek Ranch along with over 121 other bird species…”
The Land Trust currently holds an access easement into the Catamount subdivision for the historic Rehder Ranch.
The organization is working to ensure that easement is maintained.
To reach Scott Franz, call 970-871-4210, email scottfranz@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottFranz10
Scott Wedel 1 day, 5 hours ago
If the road is heavily enough used by the public to say "The landowners would also get more privacy" then it means the road is too heavily used to be vacated.
Larry Desjardin 1 day, 5 hours ago
This is a great little road. I typically cycle to the bridge several times a year. Of course, the highlight for me is viewing feeding trout from the bridge. That, and an occasional marmot on the way. Surely we can keep this short public access to the Yampa River open.
rhys jones 1 day, 2 hours ago
Only the dogs here (yuck) keep the marmots away from my wiring harness (yay). Not a selling point. Marmots, that is.
Jim Kelley 1 day, 1 hour ago
Beware of ANY public to private land, road, bridge, water, transfer going on at the local, state, or federal level right now! There has never been a more vulnerable time for the public to lose and never again have access to assets we all currently can have.
The Executive is proposing a 1.5 billion cut to National Park funding. There are two ways being discussed to deal with such a shortage of funds necessary to run the National Parks. 1. Privatize running the parks. 2. SELLING OFF PARTS. This pressure will happen locally too on USFS & BLM lands and water. ----I can't wait for Tipton's next letter to constituents where, after telling us last week how it's in our best interest for ISP's to sell our info to whoever wants to pay for it, he'll soon be telling us how it's in our best interest to sell off our public lands to, well a very select few.----I digress.
There is a such thing as a bridge to nowhere. This is not one.
While it may seem convenient for Road and Bridges to free up funds by vacating this, it does not benefit any county citizen except for a very select few. The Commissioners should reject this proposal outright. Further, they should go as far as to direct R&B that any such savings gained by such a transfer would see an equal amount removed from the future budget so as to discourage "selling off" (giving away in this case) assets in order to bolster department coffers.
Jim Kelley 18 hours, 4 minutes ago
If public usage is to becomes the matrix by which R&B's judges which roads to vacate, there are literally 100's of miles of County Roads which only serve several property owners in Routt County. Practically the last few miles of every county road spur will only serve one or two properties owners. None except 18c are along the Yama River in Pleasant Valley. This is being pushed by Catamount Owners and R&B appears WAY to eager to give it away and claim cost savings. By this justification they could vacate a lot of other roads before they touch this one. This is a LAND GRAB disguised as "cost savings"!
Geary Baxter 16 hours, 24 minutes ago
This would be a terrible loss for anyone who has visited this small slice of heaven! During the summer months I will ride my bike out to Sarvis Creek stopping by the bridge to soak in the surrounding beauty. I will take visiting friends there to impress them with the serenity and one of the hidden gems of the Yampa Valley. I can't imagine seeing NO TRESPASSING - TRESPASSERS WILL BE PROSECUTED signs and locked chains keeping all of us from enjoying what is so magical about where we live.
Ben Tiffany 15 hours, 4 minutes ago
Jim's comments make the most sense to me. It seems clear that vacating this section of road is a bad idea,and not in the best interests of the majority of residents in the county. Access to quiet spots within the valley,particularly along the river corridor,should be encouraged and supported. I also urge the planners involved to reject this proposal.
