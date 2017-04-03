Cyclists and birders fear Routt County about to give up a jewel

— Routt County commissioners could soon be getting a lot of selfies in their inboxes from cyclists who don’t want to see Routt County Road 18C turn from public to private.

Routt County Riders President Jack Trautman said Monday there are efforts underway to show the county that the roadway, which crosses the Yampa just south of Lake Catamount, is more widely used by cyclists, birders and other members of the public than some might think.

Hence Trautman’s recent idea to have cyclists take selfies of themselves from the scenic bridge and email them to the officials who will soon decide whether to vacate the roadway.

There are iconic landmarks and rewards at the end of many of the out-and-back road cycling rides in rural Routt County, Trautman explained.

Riders who make it all the way to Oak Creek snack on the fish tacos at Lupitas Cantina.

Riders who make an 11-mile trek over to the other side of Emerald Mountain take a break at the picturesque old red Hilton Gulch Schoolhouse.

And riders who pedal out to Lake Catamount as part of a 30-mile ride like to make a pit stop on the bridge near Routt County Road 18C and watch bald eagles hunt along the Yampa River.

But under a proposal that will soon head to the commissioners, that bridge would no longer be open to the public.

The cyclists, birdwatchers and land conservationists who enjoy the tranquility and the views from the public road are starting to speak out.

“We’re at risk of losing an iconic endpoint of an out-and-back ride,” Trautman said. “We’re trying to get the word out.”

Birders and conservationists are also concerned the public is about to lose access to a jewel.

Routt County Road and Bridge is recommending the county vacate the entirety of County Road 18C, which currently only leads to the gate that enters the private Lake Catamount subdivision and the Green Creek Ranch (formerly known as the Elaine Gay Ranch).

The move would allow the county to give a bridge and a road, and the accompanying maintenance responsibilities, over to private landowners.

The landowners would also get more privacy.

Maintenance costs for the road and the bridge weren't immediately available on Monday, and a message for Road and Bridge Director Janet Hruby was not returned.

The Routt County Planning Commission will weigh in on the proposal April 20.

As of January, the county had received letters of support for the road abandonment from all but four of the property owners who are served by the road.

The central question facing the county:

Is there enough public use on this road to warrant holding onto it? Or is it best to get it off the county’s road inventory?

On one hand, the county would save money and resources by turning ownership over to private hands.

On the other, some residents don't want the county to give up public access to the area.

Tom Litteral said the abundance of bald eagles, waterfowl and sandhill cranes have long drawn birders like himself to the bridge.

He says there are very few “quiet” river crossings that far upstream from Steamboat that are accessible to the public.

“Although the paved portion of RCR 18C is short, its value is very high for the public’s experience in watching wildlife,” Litteral wrote in an email to Steamboat Today. “I would be very disappointed if this asset is lost the public.”

Road cyclist Jack Ferguson said Monday the county road is a popular meeting place for him and his fellow cyclists.

It gives them a safe place to meet off of a busy road.

“It’s just plain pretty. and it’s something an awful lot of people enjoy,” Ferguson said. “Usually when you give up something like that, sometime down the road you wish you really hadn’t.”

Susan Dorsey, of the Yampa Valley Land Trust, also opposed the proposal in a letter she wrote to the county planning department in December.

“The public must not lose access to this location of high public value,” Dorsey wrote. “…it is a great public access point to watch the nesting bald eagles in the cottonwoods on Green Creek Ranch along with over 121 other bird species…”

The Land Trust currently holds an access easement into the Catamount subdivision for the historic Rehder Ranch.

The organization is working to ensure that easement is maintained.

