Christine Manzanares: We want government-run health care

This is response to David Ihde’s March 31 letter to the editor.
When are conservatives like you, David, going to understand if we, as a country, cannot enact legislation that could put controls on the insurance and pharmaceutical industry so that we — the U.S. — stop spending more than most countries on healthcare, even though many people are uninsured and our health statistics are no better than countries that spend considerably less than us, then we do want government-run health care.
Actually there are a lot of us that want single-payer, Medicare for all, or that horrible term "socialized medicine.” Call it what you want, but it is really the only solution.
In my research about Colorado Care, it is estimated that since 2007 the number of physicians has increased by 200 percent while the number of health care administrators has increased by 3,300 percent. The money is no longer going to the doctors, it's going to the insurance companies and their countless employees. Many of them hired just to find ways to deny claims, not to mention the millions given to the CEOs.
When doing my do diligence when ACA was first being discussed, I found one of the major reasons that our legislators are hesitant is because our stocks and mutual funds will take a considerable hit as health care stocks that continually grow in value every year, would be eliminated.
It is disheartening that some people think it's OK to make money on on the backs of people’s health or death. I think the estimate was it would take 10 (plus or minus) years for the market to recover. I'd rather loose a few dollars in my investments then to keep the unfair, unregulated, (oops a bad word to you conservative Republicans) broken system we have now, and I am not talking about the ACA, I am talking about our for profit health care system.
When studying health care reform I came upon an interesting article, “An Introduction to the Healthcare Crisis in America: How Did We Get Here?: Everyone should read this and here is the link: cfeps.org/health/chapters/ch1.htm.
Democrats wanted to try to enact legislation to reform healthcare for all Americans, and the gloom and doom Republicans actually "charged that national insurance was part of a larger socialist scheme."
My last statement is we have tried it your way since the ‘40s. It does not work, unless you like reaping profits on the backs of Americans and making health care unaffordable for many. It is time for a change, and by the way, David, I hope Colorado, or maybe the entire USA, gets government-run healthcare. Then where will you go?
As far as doctors leaving, there are plenty in favor of single payer, and if we can get to that place here in America, where would the doctors go?
By the way, the "government"-paid $60,000 toilets and $25,000 hammers went into the pockets of Halliburton and the other private contractors hired by the Reagan and the Bush administrations’ cronies, and that is entirely different subject, privatization that ends up costing us more, not less.
Christine Manzanares
Yampa
Comments
Ken Mauldin 1 day, 15 hours ago
While some people feel very strongly about the implementation of government-run healthcare, recent elections demonstrate that a vast majority of American voters don't want the government in charge of healthcare.
Even voters in liberal States like Colorado, California and Oregon have rejected a government-run healthcare scheme by a wide margin.
John Kinkaid 1 day, 15 hours ago
Think VA hospitals when you think about how good a single payer system would be. My wife and I belong to a health co-op and pay only $220/person/month for coverage. I would recommend joining a health co-op.
David Ihde 1 day, 14 hours ago
More like we haven't had a free market since the 40's or 50's. And since government interference by the feds started in earnest in the 60's, premiums and healthcare costs have skyrocketed. Therefore it's your way that we have been doing and failing at.
But liberals like yourself make me laugh. Which part of the last election in Colorado on healthcare did you not get? Hillary won the state but the liberal policy of government run healthcare single payer style got slaughtered! That means Liberals voted against it in droves not for it. So where you are getting your premise is lost on me.
Now states can do what they want, but federal run healthcare any style is unconstutional per the tenth amendment. This crap that the general welfare clause, commerce clause, necessary and proper clause and the phony Federal Supremacy Clause, which can't be found anywhere in the constitution, allows for the federal government to take over an industry is absurd on its face. If they can take that over they can take any industry over. That's the central component of Fascism. Our Founders did not give us anything remotely close to that. In fact, they so feared they gave too much power to the feds they demanded the Bill of Rights which includes the Tenth or the constitution would not have been ratified. Besides, what would we need states for? So you can know where you are on route 66?
But more importantly, if the constitution can be violated for the supposed good it can be violated for the bad too and we see that everyday with illegal spying with the NSA and the Patriot Act, illegal search and seziers, eminent domain abuses and asset forfitures without due process to go along with military mischief overseas. Time for everyone to connect the dots. Be careful what you ask for
Lock McShane 1 day, 14 hours ago
Ken, do you remember the ads against ColoradoCare? They were all about the huge tax increase we would have to pay if A69 passed, with no mention of the insurance bills we would not be paying, which would be greater for most than the new taxes. The opponents convinced the voters that everyone's costs would go way up, which was false.
People want a system that works. The current system doesn't work; the system we had before the ACA didn't work; no one has proposed a for-profit health insurance system that will work. What are we left with? There are many examples around the world of government-run systems that work pretty well; none are perfect, but everyone gets health care and no one goes bankrupt after getting sick.
Please show us an example of a for-profit health insurance system that covers all at less cost than what we have tried. Please give us your plan, instead of just putting down plans that have proven to work.
David Ihde 1 day, 13 hours ago
And what were the excuses in California, Oregon and Vermont Lock? And I thought Liberals loved taxes?
David Ihde 1 day, 13 hours ago
Yeah, way to go Christine! Take our choices away! Where will we go if they just stuff this down our throats like the ACA? Where will the doctors go? Maybe out was business unless of course you point that gun at their heads. Right? Thanks for making an important point for me from my letter!
You are a classic reason why liberals are dangerous to freedom!
Lock McShane 1 day, 13 hours ago
David, what choices are being taken away? The choice of which company is allowed to screw you? If you are in favor of choices, then you should be in favor of everyone having the choice to buy into MediCare. Let the people pick if they want the private or public option, and see which one is more popular. If I am happier with MediCare, even if I am the only one, why can't I have that option?
Lock McShane 1 day, 12 hours ago
I didn't comment on the other states because I wasn't there and didn't experience the campaign like I did here. I believe that Vermont failed because the pool was too small, not because of any ideology about the system.
David Ihde 1 day, 12 hours ago
Not only is Medicare unconstutional as aforementioned, it would not be fair competition when one side gets to make all the rules and has unlimited ability to print money with no incentives of the profit motive. Christine thinks all those people hired by the insurance companies were to deny claims. Nonsense. They were there to tackle the mounds of paperwork required by the government.
If you can't figure out what choices would be taken away look no further than the ACA.
David Ihde 1 day, 12 hours ago
Yes I know, the courts have upheld it. Would that be the same courts that upheld all those other things I've mentioned too?
Chris Hadlock 1 day, 9 hours ago
Some would think that means your opinion is out of the main stream. When that many court decisions disagree with your reading of the Constitution it might not be the courts that are wrong.
Lock McShane 1 day, 12 hours ago
I just googled "court decisions medicare is unconstitutional" and got no decisions that support that premise.
Larry Desjardin 1 day, 11 hours ago
Here's a good article on the single payer attempt by Vermont, and some of the challenges. Remember, the governor was elected on a platform of bringing single-payer to Vermont, worked on it ferociously, but later gave up citing the risk was too high. What I liked about the Vermont attempt, as opposed to ColoradoCare, was that it was being proposed by people who would take responsibility for its success or failure. In the end, the proponents couldn't find a path to success.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/theapothecary/2014/12/21/6-reasons-why-vermonts-single-payer-health-plan-was-doomed-from-the-start/#4ae48fe54850
Ken Mauldin 1 day, 10 hours ago
Had a universal, single-payer system been passed into law before the last election, the Obama administration would have had access to the complete medical records of every candidate running for president during the primary season. Everyone should agree that Debbie Wasserman-Shultz having access to Bernie Sanders leaked medical history would have made rigging the DNC primary election a lot easier. The Obama administration would also have the complete medical records of every person running for every elected office from a State Governor to the local treasurer. Would those (DNC) Saints in Washington DC ever leak personal medical information for political purposes?
Now, substitute the Trump administration and the possibilities are the same. Would liberals want the Trump administration to have complete access to the medical records of Jerry Brown or Elizabeth Warren as they announce their intention to enter the 2020 presidential race? Would liberals want a Trump administration to have the complete medical records of all Colorado DNC gubernatorial candidates as they announce their candidacy? The question is the same: Would those (GOP) Saints in Washington DC ever leak personal medical information for political purposes?
Would any liberal trust the Trump administration with the complete medical records of every DNC candidate in the country? I voted for Trump and I wouldn't trust him with access to that information. I have never known a politician that I would trust with access to that information and it's a fantasy to think such a trustworthy person could ever be elected President.
Lock McShane 1 day, 9 hours ago
Ken, do you mean that the Republican candidates don't have anything in their medical records that would hurt their campaign? Or is it that the Republicans always play dirty and would push anything in their bid for control?
Also, we could have single-payer without government access to medical records.
Ken Mauldin 1 day, 9 hours ago
Lock - I don't trust either party with that information and neither should anyone else. Single payer would necessarily create a government-held depository of healthcare data that could be leaked or hacked.
Chris Hadlock 1 day, 9 hours ago
Ken, I actually share many of your concerns about privacy. Anywhere data accumulates someone finds a way to make money with it. From Gov't, Google, Facebook, Amazon, Comcast, ATT, Verizon and indeed everywhere you touch electronics someone somewhere is trying to capture what you looked at.
The question is: Are the current insurers like Anthem, Blue Cross etc. and providers like YVMA/YVMC or any other Doctors office any safer?
You are dead on right when you say both sides would use the information, but the scope of the problem is so much larger.
Lock McShane 1 day, 9 hours ago
Instead of government of the people, by the people, for the people, our present government is of the money, by the money, for the money. That is what has to change.
Lock McShane 1 day, 9 hours ago
Pilot, I don't like to have to do your job, but when you publish an article, you need to proofread. "my do diligence" should be "my due diligence" and "I'd rather loose a few dollars" should be "I'd rather lose a few dollars". Spell check won't catch these errors, and it will be nice to read what you publish without such obvious errors.
Ken Mauldin 1 day, 8 hours ago
Hi Lock - I agree with the sentiment and would offer the slight correction that it's about control, control, control. Currently, money is a very large part of the mechanism to reach the levers of power. Because knowledge is power, I expect the next generation of those who would seek to control us will use information as much, if not more than money. Perhaps they'll use money to get in power and then information to stay there. The generation that lives under that boot will say it's all about data, data, data - but it will always be about control. It's only the tools that change through generations and cultures. Lenin felt very strongly about socialized medicine and considered it the literal "keystone of the socialist state."
Lock McShane 1 day, 8 hours ago
So how do we reduce control, while still keeping people from harming each other? Many use control to harm others, yet without control, people run rampant and selfishly harm others.
Ken Mauldin 1 day, 7 hours ago
We should allow individuals, to the greatest degree possible, to make decisions that impact them personally. We already have laws against force and fraud and should enforce them vigorously. Because what is considered selfish is such a subjective standard, it's not something that can be implemented socially. For example, I don't think it's selfish to want the best for yourself and your family and I don't begrudge someone that took risks and made the various investments typically required to become a successful person. Even the definition of a successful person is subjective. The fact that Mark Zuckerberg is worth $58B hasn't caused me $20 in harm. In fact, I would probably argue that my life has been improved by his innovation that allows me to keep up with friends that live far away.
Universal healthcare is Pandora's Box and if we're both lucky, we'll never find out how bad that can get in America.
Lock McShane 1 day, 7 hours ago
"Universal healthcare is Pandora's Box " Then why does it work in other countries, but can never work here?
Ken Mauldin 1 day, 7 hours ago
Because we have a different form of government that includes a model of federalism and a more fiercely independent electorate. Those are dramatic differences individually, but when combined they create an environment that's not conducive to national universal healthcare in the United States.
Lock McShane 1 day, 6 hours ago
I have been trying to learn about this fiercely independent electorate, but there doesn't seem to be anything on the web. Maybe they are so independent, they never group together. Our electorate these days is not independent, but highly polarized, which is why we cannot just hunker down in the mud and actually work together to solve our problems. We could have a best-in-the-world health care system, but our narratives about the American psyche are preventing a rational meeting of the minds and actually study what has worked, identify the flaws, and improve the flaws to create something better.
Ken Mauldin 1 day, 6 hours ago
I think a variety of ideas, even to the degree of being polarized, is a form of independence. American liberals used to celebrate diversity, now they almost demand one-size-fits-all conformance in both thought and actions. I'd prefer a polarized, diverse society over a society compelled to be homogeneous any day.
Lock McShane 1 day, 5 hours ago
I don't want homogeneity either. Differences are great, but we can't let our differences prevent us from working together. Oil and water don't mix; shake them up and they soon go their separate ways. But add some emulsifier, and you get a delicious salad dressing that stays together with separate flavors. We could use a social emulsifier. Any ideas?
Ken Mauldin 1 day, 5 hours ago
I'm not sure how to reconcile the values of one person that wants to live in a commune and another that wants to have individual liberty. Hence, our dilemma and subsequent polarization.
Lock McShane 1 day, 5 hours ago
They can both have their individual values, but they shouldn't let those values prevent them from working together on common goals. If you needed help and I was able to help you, I would never let our philosophical differences prevent me from helping you. I live my life very independently, doing many things around my place solo if there is no help around, yet I recognize the reality that none of us go through life alone and we all need everyone around us to live a fulfilling life.
Ken Mauldin 1 day, 4 hours ago
Hi Lock - Agreed. I would also help you if I were able. But a determination of either of our levels of "ableness" should be our individual decision, not something we were compelled to do. I understand the advantages of working together, but there are also distinct disadvantages to compelled collaboration. When trying to find the level of compelled corroboration that is necessary for a stable society, I will always err towards Jefferson and Madison and away from Lenin and Mao.
Lock McShane 1 day, 4 hours ago
What compelled collaboration?
Ken Mauldin 1 day, 4 hours ago
We already collaborate for defense, infrastructure, education and welfare programs, all of which to a greater or lessor degree have been acceptable through the generations. Universal healthcare is a completely different proposition. We're not talking about roads and bridges and fire stations that benefit everyone; nor are we talking about taking care of the elderly, orphans or the disabled; we're talking about examples like paying for the addition treatment for someone that didn't take advantage of an education and make better life choices or birth control for a grown woman that can go to Walgreen's and buy birth control for $10 or cancer treatment for the person that smoked 4 packs of Pall Malls everyday for 30 years.
The paternalistic government that would be required to implement universal healthcare would best be described as achieving it's goals through force, i.e. compelled corroboration.
Like I said earlier, I recognize that some compelled corroboration is required and absolute individual liberty is neither preferable nor possible in America. I'm all for working together to meet common challenges. When trying to determine what level is best, however, I err towards Jefferson and away from Lenin because looking back over history it's obvious that Jefferson's ideas of promoting individual responsibility and limited government produced better results.
David Ihde 1 day, 3 hours ago
You won't find any unconstitutional rulings on Medicare anymore than you will find them on federal marijuana laws because the courts have been compromised by activists. The New Deal was struck down a few times before it was allowed. The federal government had to pass a constitutional amendment to give it power to make alcohol illegal nationally. Why didn't they have to do the same for marijuana? Again, when the constitution is violated for the supposed good it's violated for the bad too.
Franklin said we gave you a republic if you can keep it.
We are not keeping it.
Fred Duckels 17 hours, 8 minutes ago
Shouldn't the Pilot be charging advertising rates for all the sore losers infomercials that deliberately saturate the news? Righting the ship with this guilt trip propaganda makes me feel guilty and I can no longer sleep at might. Rest assured that is my problem and you won't see an article on my need for government assistance.
Eric J. Bowman 13 hours, 54 minutes ago
"Now states can do what they want, but federal run healthcare any style is unconstutional per the tenth amendment. This crap that the general welfare clause, commerce clause, necessary and proper clause and the phony Federal Supremacy Clause, which can't be found anywhere in the constitution, allows for the federal government to take over an industry is absurd on its face."
No, that's your opinion that's completely unsupported except by your determined insistence upon it, and perhaps listening to too much right-wing talk radio. Government-run health insurance, and even healthcare, has been around for ages and lawsuits opposing it on 10th-amendment grounds have always been laughed out of court by generations of judges, from across the political spectrum, at all levels of the judiciary.
The Commerce Clause allows Congress to regulate interstate commerce. Not sure how they've "taken over the industry" or how single-payer would amount to that.
I'm also not sure how 26% of eligible voters electing Trump, amounts to some sort of referendum against single-payer. Or how the failure of Colorado's flawed effort means voters disapprove of the entire concept.
Eric J. Bowman 13 hours, 17 minutes ago
"The federal government had to pass a constitutional amendment to give it power to make alcohol illegal nationally. Why didn't they have to do the same for marijuana? Again, when the constitution is violated for the supposed good it's violated for the bad too."
How is the Controlled Substances Act unconstitutional? It's the legislation which enacted the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, a treaty duly enacted and ratified by the Executive and Legislative branches according to the Constitution, and upheld by the Judiciary as not infringing on any Constitutional rights. It has always been foolish to list marijuana on Schedule I and conduct a "war on drugs" making a mockery of the 4th Amendment, sure, but the reason they (meaning We) didn't need an amendment, is it's the Constitution itself which says so.
"You won't find any unconstitutional rulings on Medicare anymore than you will find them on federal marijuana laws because the courts have been compromised by activists."
Oh yes, how they have been! Conservative activist judges legislating from the bench bugs the crap out of me, particularly when they're blithe about overturning 230 years of precedent based on doing some sort of hula around the "original meaning" of the Constitution. The result in my lifetime, has been a steady progression of constitutional rights being applied to the artificial legal construct known as "the corporation."
There has long been a "legal fiction" known as "corporate personhood" which is morphing into a truism -- the Citizens United decision was the first to declare that corporations have freedom of speech, then the Hobby Lobby decision used that precedent plus an "originalist" interpretation of "personhood" at odds with its long-standing status as a legal fiction to grant Freedom of Religion to corporations.
"Just to be clear about the decision: Gorsuch and others didn’t just rule that Hobby Lobby’s owners had constitutionally-protected religious beliefs, but that the artificial legal creation of the state itself, Hobby Lobby Incorporated, possessed religious convictions."
https://movetoamend.org/gorsuch%E2%80%99s-gory-expansion-corporate-personhood
This is a blatant, deliberate misunderstanding of what a "right" is. The Bill of Rights doesn't confer upon me any rights, it recognizes that natural-born persons have rights bestowed on them by their Creator, and enjoins the Federal Government from violating them. This creates a dilemma, in that an artificial legal construct is a creation of the Government, so only the Government can confer First Amendment rights on a corporation.
That's an activist judge legislating from the bench, overturning duly-enacted legislation, by conferring religious rights on a corporation in order to justify the desired outcome, instead of ruling on the merits of the case -- how could Congress have made an error, when it was unknown until 2014 that it was even possible to "violate corporate religious rights?"
Nancy Spillane 9 hours, 43 minutes ago
Ms. Manzanaras: I stand with you on every.single.point. One day we just might get there. I am all for universal health care/single payer/medicare for all. I believe that once insurance companies are removed from being the "middle man," those dollars will actually go to health care. Thank you for your insightful letter.
David Ihde 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
Eric, you just made my whole point here as to why the Federal Government has no business in healthcare. It was Obamacare that interfered with the religious beliefs of a closely held corporation's owners beliefs not the other way around. It's their money not the government's. And federal government healthcare and insurance has not been around for ages but instead follows in the footsteps of the New Deal which was struck down before miraculously being allowed. The larger point of citizen united was Roberts correct analysis that government has no business regulating political speech no matter where it's coming from.
Your Marijuana analysis is absurd. If they could have just used legislation then why didn't they do that for alcohol?
And yes, that same Court allows local governments to take your property and give it to another private entity for increased tax revenues and call it public purpose when it says public use. Asset forfiture without due process, illegal search and seziers without a warrant based on probable cause when the constitution says upon probable cause you can get a warrant and a tax code that clearly does not square with the 14th. Where in the constitution does it say judges can reinterpret it?
And if you can't figure out that single payer is a takeover of healthcare and the insurance market for it, I can't help you. And yes I did support my statement by rightly pointing out that if they can do that they can take over all industry which is the central component of Fascism. Not what our Founders gave us and certainly not what the commerce clause or any other clause was about. That's not my opinion, that's a fact.
David Ihde 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
BTW, it's not just Colorado's flawed attempt. California and Oregon voted it down too by wide margins and Vermont couldn't figure out how to pay for it and thus scrapped it. This is the proper arena for such referendums and experiments. I don't see too many states clamoring for it so why should the feds be?
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID