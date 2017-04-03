Sunday night bar brawl in Steamboat Springs almost turned into knife fight

— A Sunday-night brawl involving four men at a German-style beer hall in Steamboat Springs left one man wounded with a large bite mark on his back and landed another man in jail.

According to an arrest affidavit filed Monday in Routt County Court, the fight at the Steamboat Brau Haus almost grew more violent when a man was seen trying to pass a knife from the bar's kitchen area to the man who was eventually arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.

A female witness at the bar intercepted the knife and was able to hide others in the bar in a back alley before they could be used, according to the affidavit.

Juan Pedro Stoll, 39, was taken into custody following the fight.

The victim told police the fight ensued after he confronted Stoll about money Stoll owed him from a tenant/landlord dispute.

Police viewed surveillance camera footage before they arrested Stoll, and police viewed him as the “primary aggressor.”

The affidavit claims the victim was bitten by one of the other two men who police think were also involved in the brawl.

Police reported that the video showed the two other men involved in the assault, including the man who passed the knife to Stoll.

Officers tried to track down and contact those men but weren’t immediately successful, according to the affidavit.

At one point, police said Stoll was seen on video picking up a chair in the bar and threatening the victim with it.

Paramedics were called to treat the victim, but he did not require a trip to the hospital.

According to the affidavit, Stoll went to the police station after the fight to talk with officers.

“Mr. Stoll was vague in his description of the incident and maintained his innocence, stating that he did not do anything and that he was assaulted,” police wrote in the affidavit.

