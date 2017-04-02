Track teams rack up results Saturday

— Winter Boese led the way for the Steamboat Springs High School track team Saturday at the Micky Dunn Invitational in Grand Junction.

The Steamboat sophomore won the girls 800-meter run at the 22-team event. She laid down a personal best time of 2 minutes, 26.73 seconds, besting a field of 40 runners.

The time has Boese ranked ninth in the state.

Other highlights for Steamboat at the meet included a fifth-place finish by the girls 3,200-meter relay team, currently ranked third in the state, and seventh-place showings by the 400- and 800-meter relay teams.

Maggi Congdon was seventh in the 1,600, with a personal best time of 5:37.97, 12th in Colorado, while Isabelle Boniface ran the 3,200 in 12:42.45, 10th at the meet and ninth in the state.

On the boys side, the 3,200 relay team placed seventh.

The Hayden High School track team also competed at the event.

The Tigers’ top result come from the girls 800 sprint medley relay team. It placed fourth with a time of 2:05.17. The 1,600 relay team was 10th. Faith Day then leapt to 10th in the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 7 inches.

Soroco skipped Grand Junction, but did compete at the Cedaredge Invitational.

The Rams got three wins in events. One came from Mattie Rossi. She won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.97 seconds. Chloe Veilleux then won the 300 hurdles in 49.38, and Ben Kelley won the 1,600, finishing with a time of 4:31.42.

Rossi was also strong in the 400, where she placed third. Charlee Veilleux was fifth in the 300 hurdles, and the girls sprint medley relay team took third. Cassie Constine was third in the long jump, and Rossi was sixth.

Brandon Veilleux cleared 5-7 to place fifth in high jump, while the boys 400 relay team placed eighth.

