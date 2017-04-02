Top dogs: Wellington the champion Berner

— Beth Dennehy fell into the show ring eight years ago when she adopted her second Bernese mountain dog, Wellington. Dennehy was at the top of a breeder’s list to get a new Berner after her first pup, Clara, unexpectedly died of cancer.

Wellington Age: 8 ½ Breed: Bernese mountain dog Weight: 100 pounds Height: 26 ½ inches Favorite snack: Mini beef sausage snack bites Favorite activity: Strolls on the Yampa River Core Trail to sniff out smells

But when Wellington’s mother only had two puppies — usually reserved for the owners of each dog parent— Dennehy was offered a proposition.

“We would co-own the dog, and I would deliver him to some shows,” said Dennehy, who agreed to be a partial owner to Wellington.

It was important to the breeder to continue to produce puppies that went on to be champion dogs, to keep up a reputation that the dogs are healthy and embody the best qualities of a purebred Bernese mountain dog.

By age 3, the 100-pound Berner had earned the needed 15 points in conformation competitions, which score a dog based on its breed standards, to be considered an American Kennel Club champion.

Points are earned when a dog is selected by a judge as the best of its breed among all others in a competition, with more points awarded if more dogs are in the running.

Points vary by state, and wins are up to how a judge interprets the breed standards for a Bernese mountain dog, which include specifications about the shininess of the dog’s coat, the shade of rust colored fur around their faces and having uniform brown eyes, among many other qualities.

“Every judge interprets the standard a little differently,” said Dennehy, who said some competitors take note of judges that favor their dog and send gift baskets or follow them to other competitions to earn their points.

While Wellington’s breeder was satisfied when the dog earned his champion status, Dennehy continued showing Wellington, who has now earned 186 competitions points, just a handful away from being considered a silver grand champion, the third highest ranking a dog can achieve.

Wellington has also earned titles for pulling weighted carts and for obedience, and earned awards for the versatility to compete in different types of shows.

While winning competitions is a prestigious honor in the dog world, Dennehy acknowledged the prizes are trivial and not monetary, and competitions are strictly a hobby, not a job.

Inside Dennehy’s Brooklyn neighborhood home in Steamboat Springs are many of the ribbons earned by Wellington, as well as a Berner-themed napkin holder and hot plate and dog paw window decorations — the rewards for having a champion animal.

Dennehy took Wellintgon to 16 competitions last year, some of which were also attended by Cecil, Dennehy’s newest Bernese mountain dog, who is now 2 1/2, and likely to earn champion status this year.

Dennehy, who owns the grooming business Steamboat Dog Spa, said each event involves about three hours of pre-show preparations, where she mingles with other dog owners and handlers.

“We’re all nuts,” she said. “We spoil our dogs, and most of them are better taken care of than anyone in the family.”

Wellington and Dennehy are currently gearing up for the Bernese Mountain Dog Club of America's 2017 National Specialty Dog Show, an exclusive event with a showcase of the top 20 Berners in the country.

After that? Wellington may head for retirement, where he’ll lounge on the living room floor and listen for the sound of Dennehy grabbing the package of mini sausages from the fridge.



“Wellington likes lots of treats,” Dennehy said. “Pocketfulls.”

