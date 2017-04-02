Top dogs: Dylan joins family of nationally known retrievers

— At just a few days over 6 weeks old, black Labrador Dylan is already mastering the retrieving skills he’s likely to use years later in field retriever trials across the country.



Dylan Breed: Black Labrador Age: 6 weeks Weight: 10 pounds and counting Favorite food: Soaked kibble Favorite activity: Retrieving

While his warm puppy breath is a giveaway that Dylan is still a baby, owner Joel Harris said the 10-pound pup’s favorite activity is fetching a sock stuffed with duck feathers.

Harris’ job for the last 18 years is as the owner and operator of Rocky Mountain Pet Resort in Yampa, but his hobby is taking his talented black labs to retriever trial competitions in Colorado and across the country.

“Their instinct is to chase, but what has to be taught is to bring it back,” said Harris, who first entered the competition world with a black Labrador named Maybell in the 1990s.

“She excelled at hunt tests,” Harris said. “It’s mind blowing what they’re capable of doing.”

Now 20 years later, Harris is the proud owner of black lab Marti, an 8-year-old field champion and amateur field champion who has qualified for six national competitions, 5-year-old Billie, another field champion and amateur field champion and national finalist, and Dylan, Marti’s first and only puppy from a litter of one.

Harris has taught the elder dogs to follow a series of commands to locate birds during a competition, with hand signals that tell the dog to move their trajectory 5 degrees or 45 degrees left or right.

“You need to direct them directly to the bird,” Harris said.

Harris said it can take years for the dogs to master the signals, but the reward is an animal that can retrieve up to four birds in land or on water.

“The dogs can reason and are very intelligent,” he said.

Harris has traveled to at least seven states outside Colorado for competitions, spending $95 per dog per entry and sometimes entering both Marti and Billie in open and amateur trials, where the dogs compete to earn status as a field champion or amateur field champion. Open trials are for both professionals and amateurs while amateur trials are only for non-professional trainers like Harris and their dogs.

Competitions typically involve four elimination rounds, each more difficult than the last, with dogs scored on their style and how well they find a bird despite obstacles like wind, terrain and foliage.

Harris has installed three ponds on his 40-acre Yampa property to practice with the dogs, and also travels to a friend’s property in Texas when conditions in Colorado are too frigid.

Harris said he enjoys the partnership he feels with his dogs while he acts as handler during trails.

“It’s a team effort, we couldn’t do it without each other,” he said.

While little Dylan is already a fan of retrieving, he’ll be at least 18 months old before he’s ready to test his skills in his first real trial, Harris said.

To reach Teresa Ristow, call 970-871-4206, email tristow@SteamboatToday.com or follow her on Twitter @TeresaRistow