Top dogs: Bull terrier Stormy has a taste for winning

— It’s the first time Steamboat Springs contractor Gabe Butler has owned a Staffordshire bull terrier, but the 15-inch tall muscle-packed dog is kicking up a storm in the world of dog shows.

Stormy Age: Turned 1 Feb. 22 Breed: Staffordshire bull terrier Weight: 38 pounds Height: 15 inches Favorite treat: Chicken jerky Favorite activity: Playing with the flirt pole

One-year-old Stormy competed in just three shows last summer, earning a remarkable 30 ribbons, including five coveted “best of breed” titles.

“He’s been winning a lot,” said Butler, who historically has owned and shown American bulldogs, a muscly larger version of Stormy’s much smaller breed, which tops out at about Stormy’s size of 38 pounds.

Butler said he’d always admired the smaller bully breed and last year found a breeder in California with a litter.

Though Butler would have been low on the breeder’s list of interested owners, a friend spilled to the breeder that Butler had shown dogs before and could likely train Stormy to become a champion — a points-based designation earned when a dog beats all others of its breed in a competition a handful of times.

Because championship status is very valuable to breeders looking to breed and sell more puppies, Butler was able to take nine-week-old Stormy home to his property in Elk River Estates north of Steamboat, where he also operates his construction business, Montana Log Homes.

“There were a lot of people who wanted that dog,” Butler said.

Butler keeps Stormy’s muscles defined for competition using the same conditioning techniques he learned for his much larger bulldogs, including weight pulling using a harness and having the dog chase a piece of fleece on a flirt pole.



When Butler brings out the flirt pole, Stormy is obsessed and uses his scissor bite to hold on tightly when he finally catches the fleece.

Butler noted that the training and preparation involved for a show varies significantly between breeds, and said that unlike some dogs, Stormy isn’t bathed before a competition, because it might make his black and brindle coat lose it natural sheen.

Staffordshire bull terriers are judged more heavily on their physique, including having balanced muscles, a pump handle-shaped tail and dark, soulful eyes.

While his muscles and his wide mouth full of teeth might be intimidating to some people, Stormy’s breed is incredibly affectionate and fond of people, Butler said.

Butler said he expects Stormy to earn the rest of the 15 points needed to officially become a champion this year.

As part of Butler’s contract with the breeder, Stormy will be bred this year to continue his championship bloodlines, which stretch back for generations already.

With a lifespan of 12 to 14 years, Stormy has a long career ahead of him and was already invited to compete in the Wesminster Kennel Club show at Madison Square Garden in New York City next year, though Butler isn’t sure yet if they’ll make the cross-country trek for the show.

