Top dogs: Agile border collie Kenna speeds through the course

— When 8-year-old border collie Kenna sees a trio of plastic hurdles or a series of slalom weave poles, she knows just what to do.

Kenna Breed: Border collie Age: 8 ½ Weight: 35 pounds Favorite treat: Happy Howie’s meat roll

The seasoned agility competitor has traveled with owner Linda Abramczyk to contests since she was just 2 years old and is a master of all the 15 or so agility obstacles she might encounter, particularly vinyl tunnels.

“She’s very fast,” said Abramczyk, who has guided Kenna on a first place run through a series of tunnel obstacles only.

Abramczyk has participated in agility competitions with her collie dogs for 15 years and currently owns Kenna, as well as 5-year-old bearded collie Farley and 9-month-old bearded collie pup Whiskey.

Both Kenna and Farley compete in novice competitions, earning points for various heats, which involve owners taking turns guiding their dogs through a series of obstacles in a particular order, in the fastest time.

Among the obstacles are hurdles and various jumps, a seesaw, an A-frame to climb over and a table for the dog to pause for a designated number of seconds.

When a dog correctly negotiates all obstacles in a set time, it’s considered a qualifying run worth points, which can add up over the course of a weekend-long competition.

Heats are open to dogs of all breeds, including mutts, as long as the animals are healthy.

Abramczyk takes her collies from their home in Steamboat II to an agility course at Steamboat resident Cathy Shryock’s home up Elk River Road when the weather is nice, giving the dogs time to practice once or twice a week in the summer.

In the winter, however, the dogs must rely on their memory from months prior to navigate a competition course on the Front Range or elsewhere.

“They remember, and they get so excited,” Abramczyk said.

While only Kenna and Farley have learned the ins and outs of dog agility, young Whiskey is well on his way to being the family’s next competitor.

Abramczyk trains Whiskey using FitPAWS, canine conditioning and balance equipment, which she described as “Pilates for dogs.”



The daily trainings help Whiskey better understand his own body and prevent injuries in the future.



This month Kenna and Farley will begin practicing for their next competition in May at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

To reach Teresa Ristow, call 970-871-4206, email tristow@SteamboatToday.com or follow her on Twitter @TeresaRistow