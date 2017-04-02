Thoughtful Parenting: Fostering positive lifestyle choices

For more than 25 years, Grand Futures Prevention Coalition has served faithfully and diligently as a critical non-profit youth substance use prevention organization in Northwestern Colorado. It was introduced in 1991. Our mission is “To create and support healthy, positive lifestyle choices as alternatives to substance abuse for our youth and in our community,” and its long-established mission has become permanent in the fiber of Routt, Moffat and Grand counties in the 14th Judicial District of Colorado.

Thoughtful Parenting: Youth Services This weekly column about parenting issues is written by area youth-serving professionals. It publishes on Mondays in the Steamboat Today. Read more columns here.

We know that our youth are at-risk for alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs, or ATOD, including prescription misuse and abuse. Of particular concern is early initiation and potential dependency during critical developmental years, especially the impact on the developing brain.

These dependencies can lead to issues with law enforcement, negatively impact families and peer relationships and lower overall academic achievement. Early ATOD initiation can ruin the chance of a healthy future while at the same time perpetuating a cycle that impacts the individual, loved ones, our community and a host of social and economic costs to our society.

GFPC’s current tri-county goals are to educate and build awareness regarding ATOD issues; introduce, promote and support policies surrounding ATOD, with the goal of establishing positive community norms for youth; influence youth to make positive choices related to ATOD uses; increase sustainable organizational capacity; and promote and continue community awareness in response to the rise in opioid misuse and abuse, as well as the street drug, heroin.

Grand Futures in Routt County is planning two big events for teens in spring and fall 2017. The alternative event, Too Fly to Get High, will be at the Ghost Ranch from 4 to 9 p.m. April 20. Food, music, dancing, games and door prizes will be provided to celebrate the choice to stay sober and healthy and encourage teens to have fun with their peers in a safe environment on this day. The 4/20 event is free and open to high school students across Routt County.

The Youth Summit is for teens who want to learn about behavioral health skills and will present a great opportunity to ask questions, discuss and get the facts on drugs that are prevalent in Yampa Valley, plus acquire tools for coping with daily stress. Watch for information for specific dates and location for the Youth Summit, planned for the fall.

In addition, Responsible Alcohol Server Trainings are available for anyone to attend monthly. RAST is the equivalent TIPS training, and successful completion of the two-hour course will provide certification for up to three years. Classes are $35, and a class schedule can be found in Steamboat Today’s Happenings section. Call or email Grand Futures to register for the RAST training class.

Lexi Miller is the Routt County program director for Grand Futures Prevention Coalition. Learn more at grandfutures.org. Miller can be reached at 970-879-6188.