Steamboat lax gets big road win

— A huge defensive performance lifted the Steamboat Springs High School boys lacrosse team to one of its best wins in years Saturday.

The squad pulled out a 6-2 win on the road at Thompson Valley, which was previously undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the state in the most recent chsaanow.com poll.

“It means a lot,” Steamboat coach Jay Lattimore said. “Just based on what their record was and a couple of the close losses we’ve had, that means a lot, that we could go in and prove ourselves by winning a big game.”

Steamboat got three goals from Davis Petersen and two from Jacob Gilbertson. Max Lynch had two assists.

The story was on the other end of the field, however. There, Peter Wharton led the defense, scooping up 17 saves in goal.

The Eagles averaged more than nine goals per game before Saturday, when they were held to only two.

“It started with some really good defense and discplined offense,” Lattimore said. “We were really patient and cut down on our mental errors a lot and just played to control the game.”

Steamboat, now 4-3, will travel Tuesday to play at Summit, 1-3 this season.

“It’s a conference game, and we’re looking to stay perfect in the conference,” Lattimore said. “We want to try to build off this big win and play everyone equal.”

