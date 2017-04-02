Steamboat briefs: Meadows Parking Lot to be closed Mondays to Thursdays

Meadows Parking Lot will be closed Mondays through Thursdays beginning Monday. The lot will remain open Fridays through Sundays through the remainder of the season. Steamboat Ski Area will continue to offer free parking in the Knoll Parking Lots and paid parking in the Gondola Square parking structure.

Yampa Valley Crane Festival photo contest underway

The greater sandhill cranes have returned to the Yampa Valley, and now is a perfect time to photograph the cranes before they begin their nesting cycle. The 2017 Yampa Valley Crane Festival photo contest is currently underway.

Photographers of all ages are invited to submit photographs of this iconic bird by email to cranefestphoto@gmail.com. Two submissions per person are allowed. Photographers must indicate their entry category: professional, amateur or youth (under 18). Along with each photo, the entrant must include the photographer’s name, age if under 18, phone number, location of photo, date it was taken and a title for the image.

Photos submitted to the photo contest must be taken in the Yampa Valley between Sept. 1, 2016, and Aug. 13. Winners will be announced and prizes will be awarded at the Yampa Valley Crane Festival, which takes place Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 in Steamboat Springs and Hayden. Complete photo contest rules, rights, guidelines and submission instructions can be found at coloradocranes.org.

Library hosts film and talk about conservation gardening

Bud Werner Memorial Library, Yampatika and the Yampa River Botanic Park present “Hometown Habitat: Stories of Bringing Nature Home,” a film and discussion about conservation landscaping that shows what everyday Americans are doing to help bring back more native species through projects and programs across the country.

The free film screens at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6 in Library Hall and will be followed by a discussion about making the community a haven for pollinators, birds and other wildlife. Featured panelists include Karen Vail, botanist and environmental educator; Gayle Lehman, horticulturalist and manager of the Yampa River Botanic Park; and Don Ireland, a Habitat Hero ambassador.

For two years, producer/director Catherine Zimmerman traveled around the country to visit hometown habitat heroes and film their stories of community commitment to conservation landscaping. Zimmerman shares these stories and works in-progress that re-awaken and redefine our relationship with nature.

“Hometown Habitat” profiles seven hometown habitat heroes, narrated by renowned entomologist Douglas Tallamy, Ph.D., whose research, books and lectures about the use of non-native plants in landscaping sound the alarm about habitat and species loss. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Local students eligible for JA Business Week Scholarships

Routt County high school students are invited to apply for a JA Business Week Scholarship, in memory of Jennifer Erickson.

JA Business Week is a one-week business learning experience sponsored by Junior Achievement, which will be held June 11 to 16 on the campus of Johnson & Wale University in Denver.

The program allows students to explore leadership concepts and build confidence alongside Colorado’s most dynamic and accomplished business leaders. In addition to interactive workshops on marketing, business ethics and budgeting, the program culminates in a “Shark Tank”-style competition. Student teams gain firsthand experience in teams to develop marketing and business concepts.

The scholarship provides up to $350 per student. If there is a financial hardship, the scholarship will pay all but $50 of the $550 tuition.

The scholarships are available to any Routt County student attending a Routt County high school. Applications are made through Junior Achievement at jabusinessweek.org. JA will select the student or students to receive the scholarship and notify the Ericksons’ and the Yampa Valley Community Foundation for payment of the scholarship.

Contact Sally Messinger at smessinger@jacolorado.org or 720-299-4646 for more information.

Commissioner meetings to be held Mondays, Tuesdays

The Routt County commissioners meet at 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Tuesdays in the historic Routt County Courthouse, 522 Lincoln Ave., in Steamboat Springs, except for holidays. Monday meetings are labeled work sessions, and many discussions are preparation for a Tuesday session on the same subject, when a formal vote may take place.

Agendas for both days may be viewed at the county website at co.routt.co.us under the “Your Government” heading on the Friday before the meetings. Tuesday agendas typically include links to PDF documents containing detailed information about the agenda items.

Routt County also provides a way for residents to listen live to Tuesday meetings by calling into them at 970-870-5499.

Local musicians showcase rescheduled for May 6

Yampapalooza, a jamboree of local bands and solo acts, has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 6. The family-friendly event will be held at the Old Town Pub and Restaurant from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Those interested in participating are asked to email Tommy Larson at tommy58larson@gmail.com.