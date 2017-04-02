School facilities group holding final community meetings

— The Community Committee for Education is preparing to give a recommendation to Steamboat Springs Board of Education, and it wants more feedback from the public.

The committee, or CC4E, is holding its final community meetings this week.

The meetings will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Steamboat Springs Middle School and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Centennial Hall.

CC4E has been tasked with gathering information about the future of the school district’s facilities.

“We’ve gotten great community feedback,” CC4E member Robin Schepper said.

In Novembers 2015, Steamboat voters rejected the school district’s $92 million bond measure, with 79 percent voting against referendum 3B.

As a result, the school district refocused its efforts to possibly put another bond question on the ballot in November.

The community meetings this week will consist of a 25-minute presentation, followed by a question and answer session.

So far, CC4E has met with 12 stakeholder groups and has reached nearly 350 community members. There have been 226 surveys completed.

The stakeholder groups have included the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Rotary members, teachers and commercial property owners, who pay higher taxes.

“We’ve had good representation in the stakeholder groups,” Schepper said. “We’re not just asking people to come to us, but we’ve been going to them.”

CC4E is preparing to give its recommendations to the school board May 8.

“The finish line is really November if we put something on the ballot,” Schepper said.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland