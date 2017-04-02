Sailors baseball drops league games

— The Steamboat Springs High School baseball team couldn't find a win last week, dropping both ends of two doubleheaders against league opponents.

Steamboat lost twice on the road at Glenwood Springs on Wednesday, falling 6-4 in the first game, then 23-4 in the second.

The team lost twice again Saturday at Eagle Valley, 11-1 and 14-1.

Against Glenwood, a late rally from the Demons cost Steamboat the win. Steamboat scored three runs in the fifth to take a 4-3 lead, only to see Glenwood answer with three runs in the sixth.

Glenwood scored 11 runs in the sixth to blow the next game open.

Vidal Zuniga led Steamboat on the day with five RBIs. Nate Roach and Alejandro Sandoval each scored two runs for the Sailors.

The team had 10 fielding errors between the two games.

Steamboat, 1-6, is next in action with a pair of games Thursday at Roaring Fork High School.

