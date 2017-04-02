Monday Medical: Target trigger points with dry needling

Tight muscles? Some physical therapists have a new tool to address the issue: dry needling.

By inserting a very thin needle into a trigger point, or a place where bands of muscle have latched onto each other, physical therapists may be able to quickly release the muscle and promote healing.

“It’s been great to work with, because I’ve seen some really good results with it,” said Missy Amato, a physical therapist with a certificate in dry needling who works at SportsMed. “In some cases, I’ve been able to treat muscular problems faster than I’ve treated them before.”

While dry needing is widely used by physical therapists in Europe and Canada, it is relatively new in the U.S. and is approved for use in about half the states, including Colorado. Though the needles are similar to those used in acupuncture, dry needling focuses only on soft tissue release, while acupuncture involves placing needles at strategic points on the body to balance energy flow, increase blood flow and relieve pain.

Amato has seen several benefits of dry needling. It can stimulate bands of muscle to separate and relax, which results in improved mobility and range of motion.

It can also improve blood flow to the muscle.

“The issue with a trigger point is that muscle fibers are so close together and tight, blood can’t get to it,” Amato said. “When you release that tension, the muscle can get good blood supply and nutrition again.”

And dry needling may help decrease pain: Improved blood flow helps restore the chemical and pH balance of a muscle and removes waste molecules that can build up and cause pain.

Amato has used dry needling with good success on patients suffering from a range of conditions, including low back pain and loss of motion after shoulder or knee surgery.

When working with a patient who might benefit from dry needling, Amato starts off slow, trying just one or two spots first. If the muscle twitches when a needle is inserted, it’s a good sign.

“It can be uncomfortable when that needle gets into that trigger point,” Amato said. “If you do get a twitch response, it can feel like a brief Charley horse or a deep ache. Which is good, because it means the treatment is targeting the right muscle.”

Inserting a needle also causes a microtrauma, which stimulates a normal inflammatory response that helps with overall healing.

Sometimes, needles are left in for a few minutes. They might be connected to an electrical stimulation unit, which causes the whole muscle to contract, relax and eventually loosen. The electric stimulation can also help reset the nerve signaling the muscle.

Dry needling may result in muscle soreness for a day or two, akin to what would be felt after a deep tissue massage.

“I consider dry needling an extension of my hands-on soft tissue work,” Amato said. “It allows me better access to deeper muscles that are hard to get to with hands, and I’m able to treat them more successfully.”

To minimize risk of infection, sterile needles are used, and Amato wears gloves, wiping her gloves and the patient’s skin with alcohol before inserting the needle.

It’s important to remember that dry needling is only one treatment physical therapists employ and is followed up with stretching, relearning proper movement patterns and strengthening.

But it’s a tool that’s been well received.

“The majority of the time, the feedback is positive,” Amato said. “Most people are excited about the results they see and often feel like it’s something they want to do again.”

Susan Cunningham writes for Yampa Valley Medical Center. She can be reached at cunninghamsbc@gmail.com.