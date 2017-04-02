Lots of noise: The Record for Saturday, April 1, 2017

Crime StoppersIf you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.
Saturday, April 1, 2017
12:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a noise complaint in the 3000 block of Sunray Meadows Boulevard. Officers were called to three additional noise complaints throughout the day.
7:59 a.m. Officers were called to a report of theft at a business in the 1300 block of 13th Street.
10:57 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drug violation in the 1100 block of Soda Ridge Way.
11:54 a.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a motor vehicle collision in the 20000 block of Routt County Road 205. No injuries were reported.
12:27 p.m. Officers were called to a report of theft in the 2500 block of Ski Trail Lane.
1:31 p.m. Officers were called to a report of illegal dumping in the 1200 block of Blue Sage Drive.
3:41 p.m. Officers were called to a report of threats having been made in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.
4:22 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 2800 block of Laurel Lane.
4:52 p.m. Officers were called to a report of theft in the 2700 block of West End Avenue.
5:12 p.m. Officers were called to a report of fraud in the 1300 block of Lincoln Ave.
7:24 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian in teh 2500 block of Village Drive.
9:07 p.m. Officers were called to a report of trespassing in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive.
10:34 p.m. Officers were called to investigate a residential intrusion alarm in the 300 block of Little Moon Trail.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID