Lots of noise: The Record for Saturday, April 1, 2017

Saturday, April 1, 2017

12:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a noise complaint in the 3000 block of Sunray Meadows Boulevard. Officers were called to three additional noise complaints throughout the day.

7:59 a.m. Officers were called to a report of theft at a business in the 1300 block of 13th Street.

10:57 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drug violation in the 1100 block of Soda Ridge Way.

11:54 a.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a motor vehicle collision in the 20000 block of Routt County Road 205. No injuries were reported.

12:27 p.m. Officers were called to a report of theft in the 2500 block of Ski Trail Lane.

1:31 p.m. Officers were called to a report of illegal dumping in the 1200 block of Blue Sage Drive.

3:41 p.m. Officers were called to a report of threats having been made in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

4:22 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 2800 block of Laurel Lane.

4:52 p.m. Officers were called to a report of theft in the 2700 block of West End Avenue.

5:12 p.m. Officers were called to a report of fraud in the 1300 block of Lincoln Ave.

7:24 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian in teh 2500 block of Village Drive.

9:07 p.m. Officers were called to a report of trespassing in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive.

10:34 p.m. Officers were called to investigate a residential intrusion alarm in the 300 block of Little Moon Trail.