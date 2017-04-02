Healthy Eating: Slow-cooker whole-grain porridge

Slow-cooker whole-grain porridge

1 c. steel-cut oats

1/2 c. red quinoa

1/2 c. brown rice

1/2 c. pearled barley

4 c. whole milk

3/4 tsp. Kosher salt

7 1/2 c. water

2 tbsp. unsalted butter

In a greased 6-quart slow-cooker, combine oats, quinoa, rice, barley, milk, salt and water. Cover and cook overnight (eight hours) on low or three to four hours on high. Stir in butter, and serve with your favorite hot cereal toppings. Serves 4

Recipe provided by Stephanie Finegan