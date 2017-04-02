Health briefs: Send in your healthy recipes

Share your healthy recipes

Every Monday, Steamboat Today publishes simple, healthy recipes in the Yampa Valley Health section, through a partnership with the Colorado State University Extension office. Those who have a recipe that is easy-to-prepare and made from commonly found ingredients are encouraged to share. Forget the fussy soufflé or the dish requiring fenugreek seeds; we’re looking for basic recipes that will inspire more to cook. Email healthy recipes to Karen Massey at karen.massey@colostate.edu or send them to Massey at the Routt County Extension Office, P.O. Box 772830, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.

YVMC seeking volunteers

Yampa Valley Medical Center is seeking caring people to join its volunteer team. There are openings in the following programs: cookie cart, day surgery, front desk at the Outpatient Pavilion and music programs. Those interested in becoming a volunteer or who would like to learn more about other volunteering opportunities at YVMC, are asked to contact Volunteer Services at 970-870-1146 or email at pam.bosch@yvmc.org.

The Haven accepting new residents

The Haven Assisted Living Center in Hayden is accepting new residents. The 20-bed nonprofit assisted living facility is owned and operated by Northwest Colorado Health. Private and semi-private rooms are available. Services include meals, housekeeping, exercise classes and social activities. Additional amenities and care options are available. Medicaid is accepted (a limited number of rooms are available). A respite room also is available for adults who need temporary assisted living care.

For more information, call 970-875-1888 or visit havenseniorliving.com.

Travelers advised to take precautions against mosquitoes

Northwest Colorado Health recommends individuals planning travel to some popular destinations take precautions against mosquitoes, which can carry Zika, Chikungunya, and Dengue viruses. Areas in which travelers have a higher risk of mosquito-transmitted viruses include Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South American and some parts of the U.S., including areas in Florida, Texas and Hawaii. Taking the following steps can help protect from mosquito bites.

• Cover exposed skin with long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

• Use insect repellents registered with the U.S. Environment Protection Agency and containing active ingredients approved for safety and effectiveness, such as DEET, picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus, or OLE. For more information, visit epa.gov/insect-repellents.

• Always follow directions on insect-repellent labels. Pregnant and breastfeeding women can use all EPA-registered insect repellents, including DEET. Most repellents, including DEET, can be used on children age two months and older. Adults should spray insect repellent onto hands, then apply to a child’s face.

• Wear permethrin-treated clothing and gear (boots, pants, socks, tents). Permethrin is not effective in Puerto Rico.

• Stay and sleep in screened-in, air-conditioned rooms whenever possible. Sleep under a mosquito net if rooms with air conditioning or screens are not available or if sleeping outdoors. Mosquito netting can be used to cover babies age two months and younger in carriers, strollers or cribs. Keep in mind that some mosquitoes are active during the day and at night.

• Women who are pregnant may need to take special precautions and/or avoid travel to some areas with active Zika virus. For more information, visit cdc.gov/zika.

For more tips and information about high risk areas and various mosquito-transmitted viruses, visit cdc.gov/features/stopmosquitoes.