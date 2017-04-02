Carelessness not tolerated

This is a special thank you to our Ski Patrol in Steamboat.

A snowboarder hit me from behind after one of the Nastar National races in Bashor bowl. I asked him to stop, and he did not. At that point, a witness to the accident followed him down the mountain to a bar.

Many thanks to our Ski Patrol at Steamboat who tracked down the boarder and listened to both sides of the story. Many more thanks to the witness who gave up part of her ski day to follow the guy and call Ski Patrol.

The snowboarder was going too fast in a crowded area. There were many young skiers and families at the base of Bashor, as the family race had just finished. I am very thankful he did not collide with one of the young skiers. If he had stopped and helped me out of snow and apologized, he could still be riding our mountain. Instead, he chose to leave the scene of an accident.

Courtesy on the mountain is all we ask. Please keep in mind the quote, “Space not speed." When no one is around, speed is fine. But when other skiers or boarders are in the area, speed will put everyone at risk of injury. The snow will be the same five minutes from now as it currently is. Please slow down and respect all people who do not want their vacations ruined by an accident.

If you do not follow these rules, we will find you, and Ski Patrol will remove you from the mountain when careless skiing or boarding is observed. Ski fast — lose pass.

On March 14, there was a letter from Susanna Opper, from Massachusetts, who was not so lucky. A snow boarder left the scene after colliding with her. He caused bodily damage and he may still be out there. or maybe he was this guy.

Please remember, space not speed.

Patti Zehner

Steamboat Springs