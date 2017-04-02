Editor's note: This story is the first in a six-part series on health care costs in the Colorado mountains.
No, Colorado mountain resident, it’s not just your imagination. You still are paying some of the highest health care costs in the nation.
Despite — or perhaps because of — the region’s love of hiking, skiing, bicycling and all things physical, Zone Nine in the Colorado mountains is stuck stubbornly at about 145 percent of average health care costs.
People in Colorado mountain communities talk of paying more for their family’s health care than they do for their mortgage — and their mortgages are steep enough, thank you very much.
Related stories:
Monday, April 3: Active lives, few providers push up medical costs in Colorado mountains
Tuesday, April 4: How did western Colorado reach a point where for some people, health-care costs more than a large mortgage?
Wednesday, April 5: State commission taking “deep dive” into health care costs in mountains
Thursday, April 6: Health experts in the mountain resorts and metro Denver warn critics to be careful what they wish for — tossing out all or part of the Affordable Care Act can make things a lot worse.
Friday, April 7: Facing much higher costs, many high-country residents wonder whether their hospital bills are justified — or whether the amenities have to be so nice.
Saturday, April 8: Innovation, generosity and cooperation are showing some promise for tamping down high-county health-care costs.
Health costs are driven by two main factors: price per unit — say, a doctor’s visit or a heart bypass — times the frequency of those visits. And in mountain areas such as Routt County, as well as Pitkin, Eagle, Garfield and Summit, score poorly on the former and not so great on the latter.
Getting a hip and knee replaced costs about $69,000 in hospitals in the Colorado mountains, but about $40,000 in metro Denver. Visiting a doctor costs an average of $195 in Boulder, but $301 in the mountain resort cities. The patient may never see that bill, but it’s being paid one way or the other — by the insurance company, Medicaid or Medicare, the patient’s employer or the person who is without insurance.
And mountain resort residents are using some services much more often than average, particularly visits to specialists and imaging tests, such as MRIs and CT scans. Specialist visits per patient per year average $260 in Boulder, but $602 in the mountain resorts.
That combination of higher charges and more frequent usage drives up insurance costs.
It’s hitting almost everybody — from the people who get their insurance from work and are seeing premiums and deductibles rise every year, to the employers who say costs are becoming unsustainable, to the freelance writers and ski instructors, the self-employed and the entrepreneurs.
“It’s no hyperbole to say that costs are oftentimes 300 percent to 500 percent more in the mountains than for the same services in Denver,” said William Lindsay, who chairs the Colorado Commission on Affordable Health Care.
“Everyone focuses on the insurance premium, because that is the bill they get every month,” Lindsay said. “But the underlying cost is alarming.”
This year, the western Colorado people are getting especially zapped and especially scrutinized are the self-employed and others in the individual market who earn a bit more than 400 percent of the federal poverty level, or FPL — about $64,000 for a couple or $98,000 for a family of four — but not enough more to make their premiums affordable.
Rates rose for that group by 30 percent in 2017 and are 40 percent higher than they were in 2015. Earn slightly less than 400 percent of FPL, and you get a nice subsidy in the form of a tax credit — knocking an average of about $225 per month off the premium. That’s because those who fit below that number aren’t supposed to pay more than about 10 percent of their income on health care — it’s one of the more popular provisions of the Affordable Care Act, which withstood the first attempt at repeal under the Republican Congress and Trump administration.
But earn a bit more, and there is no financial assistance. Twenty-seven-year-olds without families price themselves out of financial assistance if they earn more than $47,500 yearly.
In that case, the young person choosing a middle-of-the-road silver plan under ACA will pay $514 if he or she lives in Garfield, Routt or Pitkin counties — just about double the rate in Denver, Boulder and El Paso counties. If he or she lives in Summit or Eagle counties, the monthly premiums would be about $350.
Blame can be found in all directions. Some say costs are so high because young, healthy people are opting to go without health insurance, taking their chances that they will stay hale and fit — and not, say, tear an ACL on a snowboard fall.
Insurance companies need healthy people enrolled to counterbalance those who are elderly or sickly. But with premiums at $500 per month for a young, healthy single person, the maximum penalty of $695 per year for not carrying insurance can seem a relative pittance.
Double whammy
“We’re getting a double whammy,” complained Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky. “The young, healthy individuals aren’t buying health insurance because it is so expensive. So we end up with a smaller pool, with a lot of people with pre-existing conditions who have no choice but to buy the expensive insurance — which exaggerates how much is being spent by those in the pool, which keeps driving up premiums.”
A couple years ago, the Kaiser Family Foundation officially declared the Pitkin-Garfield-Eagle-Summit region the highest in the nation for health care costs. The average inpatient cost at St. Anthony Medical Center in Frisco was $786 — 61 percent above the state average, according to the Colorado All-Payer Claims Database. And in Pitkin County, costs per patient per year for doctors and other medical professionals were 2.2 times the state average.
That’s what you get when the cost of living is high, when insurance choices are few, when there is usually only one hospital per county, and when there is a big incentive to order imaging tests so the machines to do MRIs and CT scans pay for themselves and generate profit, said Amy Downs, senior director for policy and analysis at the Colorado Health Institute.
The relentless rise in health care costs “has nothing to do with the Affordable Care Act,” contends Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne, who led a task force last year examining disparate premium costs throughout the state.
“It has to do with all of us getting older, living longer and having the expectation to live in a very healthy state” into our 80s and 90s, hiking, skiing, bicycling. Indeed, the number of Americans living with knee and hip replacements doubled between 2000 and 2010, according to the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. The prevalence of Americans in their 80s having one or the other replacements grew tenfold between 1980 and 2010.
Wonderful ... and expensive
Hip and knee replacements are now a huge cost driver for the health care system. That they cost about 40 percent above the mean in the mountain valleys of Colorado exacerbates the costs and aggravations here.
The drugs and surgeries and high-tech imaging tests that extend our lives and cure diseases “are wonderful and they’re also very, very expensive,” Lynne said. Repeal of the ACA won’t change that, she said.
The ski resort counties are a world apart. Pitkin, Summit, Eagle, and Routt each have only one hospital — Garfield has two — yet each of the hospitals has to be big enough to handle the influx when skiers multiply the size of the towns every winter: year-round overhead for a seasonal rush. Vail and Aspen have their slices of millionaires and billionaires who won’t blink at health care prices and who, unconsciously or not, up the demand for luxuries and amenities.
Yet the year-round residents are mostly average Joes and Janes, earning almost enough to pay for the expensive housing, food, clothes and necessities. Many of them look askance at the valet parking and grand pianos at the small-town hospitals, the robotics labs and world-class orthopedics units.
All those dichotomies help push up prices.
Lynn Kirchner, a real estate broker from Carbondale, said “it drives me crazy” that she can get an MRI in Denver for $500, one in the valley for $1,000 if she pays cash, but that her local hospital charges $3,000 to those without insurance. She knows that smaller volumes in small towns lead to higher prices, which leads to less competition, which leads to fewer insurers, which leads to providers and hospitals having the clout to charge yet higher prices.
“This thing is like an onion,” Kirchner said. “The more you peel, the more you cry. There are so many different layers. What is the one root of the problem? There probably isn’t one. They’re all intertwined like a rope — a big ugly rope.”
Comments
Dan Hill 1 day, 18 hours ago
It would be interesting to have hard data on cost drivers in our community. For example, the story talks about high usage of imaging services. But what proportion of MRIs are locals vs visitors? Similarly, I would expect the higher than average usage of imaging and orthopedic services of our active population to be offset by lower costs driven by chronic conditions such as diabetes which have a strong lifestyle component. Not to mention that by the time many people get to those very expensive last few years of life, they've moved away. Bottom line, I think there's a lot more to this issue and why premiums are so high in this region.
Dan Hill 1 day, 18 hours ago
One other thing. The article does make a good point that health insurance is expensive because medical services are expensive, a point that so often seems to get lost in the health care debate. A data point. I hurt my knee when I was back in Australia a couple of years ago. The cost (totally paid by me) of an MRI was $200. Compare that to the lowest price of $500 quoted in the story.
Scott Wedel 1 day, 17 hours ago
And it requires a state regulated insurance system to prevent people from buying health insurance that would have their knee and hip replacement surgeries being performed in Denver instead of where is costs 45% more.
Larry Desjardin 1 day, 17 hours ago
Good article, but the graph is out of date. It compares 2014 to 2015. We should have the 2016 data by now, and some clues on 2017 enrollment. My guess is that the 2016 numbers will show the West region (ours) diverging from the baseline even more.
Nancy Spillane 1 day, 17 hours ago
With the health insurance companies making the biggest profits (in July 2016, UnitedHealth celebrated revenues that quarter totaling $46.5 billion, an increase of $10 billion since the same time last year. And company filings show that UnitedHealth’s CEO Stephen J. Hemsley made over $20 million in 2015. To be fair, that is a pay cut. The previous year, in 2014, Hemsley took home $66 million in compensation.), I believe it is time to take out the "insurance middle man" in U.S. health care. That's why I support universal health care/single payer/medicare for all; any of these would take out that middle man and reduce our health costs. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, 58% of Americans want one of these three options. Making money off the sick and dying, to me, is immoral.
Scott Wedel 1 day, 11 hours ago
Nonprofit Kaiser Health sells insurance in Colorado. Sign up with them and save 10-20%. Oh wait, state insurance regulations prevent people in the mountains from buying lower cost health insurance offered in bigger cities.
Never going to get anywhere as long as costs are out of control and state government could attack costs today by simply saying that patients are allowed to travel to pay less for procedures.
Lock McShane 1 day, 8 hours ago
Since I haven't reached 65 yet, I want to know, can people on MediCare get health care anywhere, or are they restricted to their local district? Can MediCare patients travel to Denver for their care?
Martha D Young 19 hours, 46 minutes ago
Lock, I have had Medicare cover procedures in Englewood, Vail and Fort Collins, as well as Steamboat Springs. In some areas there is a paucity of doctors who accept Medicare. Medicare reimbursement rates are quite low compared to what doctors and hospitals charge.
Robert Huron 18 hours, 16 minutes ago
Medicare will not pay for procedures outside of the US.
Scott Wedel 23 hours, 29 minutes ago
Lock,
Yes, you could seek a Denver doctor if you had Medicare. The providing of healthcare is not restricted to a district, but the buying of healthcare insurance plans are restricted to the person's district. So no one here could legally sign up for a Denver based ACA plan, pay out of pocket for local doctor visits and have to go to Denver for expensive procedures
Martha D Young 19 hours, 2 minutes ago
Medicare has Novitas Solutions, Inc. and Medicaid has Beacon Health Options as "managed care companies" standing between patients and their doctors. Novitas sets prices for procedures; Beacon decides which diagnoses it will cover. My Medicare Part D is provided by Humana,which decides which medications it will cover and for how much. Somehow our supposed single-payer systems have been partially privatized.
Larry Desjardin 1 day, 16 hours ago
Another good analysis would be to extract how much of the Western district's higher costs is due to higher health incidents/person and how much is due to higher health cost/ incidence. That is, is the Western district a sicker pool, or are the difference in costs just an outcome of higher health care provider prices?
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID