Western ski areas racing each other to build new summer attractions

From Steamboat Springs to Copper Mountain to Idaho, ski resorts are catching mountain coaster fever.

Snowmass Village and Copper Mountain are the latest ski resorts to jump on the coaster bandwagon.

According to recent news reports, both ski areas are gaining approvals for their own coaster projects.

Plans also include new ziplining coasters, canopy tours and biking trails.

With a 5,800-foot track and a descent of almost 4,000 feet, Copper’s mountain coaster is being billed the longest such ride in North America.

And in Snowmass, there are plans to add new hiking and biking trails along with the coaster.

The $8 million project could be completed by 2018, but it is still pending final approval from the U.S. Forest Service.

Steamboat’s new ride, which will generally follow the course of the Christie Peak Express chairlift line, is under construction and scheduled to open June 30.

On a mountain coaster, guests ride single or double (an adult with a child) in toboggans attached to a stainless steel rail.

After riders are pulled to the top via a cable, they are “gravity-fed” back to the base.

The coaster will operate year round.

In addition, Steamboat is planning to open its new mini-golf course this summer, as well.

Steamboat Ski Area was a latecomer to the mountain coaster game.

They can already be found in such places as Jackson, Wyoming; Park City, Utah; and Blue Mountain, Ontario.

And Howelsen Hill has long had a similar alpine slide, which continues to operate.

Summer attractions are becoming an increasingly large focus of resorts as summer visitation grows.

Mountain resorts in the west saw their occupancy rates grow by a collective 6.6 percent in 2016 and their revenues increase by 14.2 percent, according to an analysis by RRC Associates.

The average summer visitor in Steamboat spent $1,093 per party on their trip.

