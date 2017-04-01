Upside down American flag: The Record for Friday, March 31, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Friday, March 31, 2017

2:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a diabetic person in the 1000 block of The Boulevard.

3:28 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a loud party with 10 to 20 people in the 400 block of Blue Sage Circle.

8:25 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a Scott bike stolen in the 600 block of Oak Street.

1:21 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to check on people carrying an American flag upside down at U.S. Highway 40 and Routt County Road 51.

1:43 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person having difficulty breathing in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

2:17 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a child having a seizure at Soda Creek Elementary School.

3:22 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person with a medical problem in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

3:46 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a car parked on the Yampa River Core Trail in front of a house in the first block of Trafalgar Drive.

4:38 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help with a crash near mile marker 148 on U.S. Highway 40.

5:59 p.m. Officers were called to check on a car alarm in the 700 block of Fish Creek Falls Road.

6:25 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person having difficulty breathing in the 200 block of Wild Hogg Drive.

10:56 p.m. Officers checked on a suspicious car in the 700 block of Lithia Springs Road. It was not occupied.

11:05 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who fell in the 2200 block of Après Ski Way.