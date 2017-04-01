Upside down American flag: The Record for Friday, March 31, 2017

Crime StoppersIf you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.
Friday, March 31, 2017
2:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a diabetic person in the 1000 block of The Boulevard.
3:28 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a loud party with 10 to 20 people in the 400 block of Blue Sage Circle.
8:25 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a Scott bike stolen in the 600 block of Oak Street.
1:21 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to check on people carrying an American flag upside down at U.S. Highway 40 and Routt County Road 51.
1:43 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person having difficulty breathing in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.
2:17 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a child having a seizure at Soda Creek Elementary School.
3:22 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person with a medical problem in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
3:46 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a car parked on the Yampa River Core Trail in front of a house in the first block of Trafalgar Drive.
4:38 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help with a crash near mile marker 148 on U.S. Highway 40.
5:59 p.m. Officers were called to check on a car alarm in the 700 block of Fish Creek Falls Road.
6:25 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person having difficulty breathing in the 200 block of Wild Hogg Drive.
10:56 p.m. Officers checked on a suspicious car in the 700 block of Lithia Springs Road. It was not occupied.
11:05 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who fell in the 2200 block of Après Ski Way.
Comments
Scott Wedel 3 days, 9 hours ago
"Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to check on people carrying an American flag upside down at U.S. Highway 40 and Routt County Road 51."
OMG, people exercising their free speech rights. That is certainly suspicious and needs the involvement of the Sheriff's office.
Ken Mauldin 3 days, 8 hours ago
While hanging a flag upside down as a form of protest is obviously a protected expression, it's also a formal sign of distress for anyone that either paid attention in civics class or served in the military.
"The flag should never be displayed with the union (the starred blue union in the Canton) down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Flag_Code
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID