Top Dogs: Meet Routt County's most competitive canines

Wellington the champion Berner

— Beth Dennehy fell into the show ring eight years ago when she adopted her second Bernese mountain dog, Wellington. Dennehy was at the top of a breeder’s list to get a new Berner after her first pup, Clara, unexpectedly died of cancer.

Wellington Age: 8 ½ Breed: Bernese mountain dog Weight: 100 pounds Height: 26 ½ inches Favorite snack: Mini beef sausage snack bites Favorite activity: Strolls on the Yampa River Core Trail to sniff out smells

But when Wellington’s mother only had two puppies — usually reserved for the owners of each dog parent— Dennehy was offered a proposition.

“We would co-own the dog, and I would deliver him to some shows,” said Dennehy, who agreed to be a partial owner to Wellington.

It was important to the breeder to continue to produce puppies that went on to be champion dogs, to keep up a reputation that the dogs are healthy and embody the best qualities of a purebred Bernese mountain dog.

By age 3, the 100-pound Berner had earned the needed 15 points in conformation competitions, which score a dog based on its breed standards, to be considered an American Kennel Club champion.

Points are earned when a dog is selected by a judge as the best of its breed among all others in a competition, with more points awarded if more dogs are in the running.

Points vary by state, and wins are up to how a judge interprets the breed standards for a Bernese mountain dog, which include specifications about the shininess of the dog’s coat, the shade of rust colored fur around their faces and having uniform brown eyes, among many other qualities.

“Every judge interprets the standard a little differently,” said Dennehy, who said some competitors take note of judges that favor their dog and send gift baskets or follow them to other competitions to earn their points.

While Wellington’s breeder was satisfied when the dog earned his champion status, Dennehy continued showing Wellington, who has now earned 186 competitions points, just a handful away from being considered a silver grand champion, the third highest ranking a dog can achieve.

Wellington has also earned titles for pulling weighted carts and for obedience, and earned awards for the versatility to compete in different types of shows.

While winning competitions is a prestigious honor in the dog world, Dennehy acknowledged the prizes are trivial and not monetary, and competitions are strictly a hobby, not a job.

Inside Dennehy’s Brooklyn neighborhood home in Steamboat Springs are many of the ribbons earned by Wellington, as well as a Berner-themed napkin holder and hot plate and dog paw window decorations — the rewards for having a champion animal.

Dennehy took Wellintgon to 16 competitions last year, some of which were also attended by Cecil, Dennehy’s newest Bernese mountain dog, who is now 2 1/2, and likely to earn champion status this year.

Dennehy, who owns the grooming business Steamboat Dog Spa, said each event involves about three hours of pre-show preparations, where she mingles with other dog owners and handlers.

“We’re all nuts,” she said. “We spoil our dogs, and most of them are better taken care of than anyone in the family.”

Wellington and Dennehy are currently gearing up for the Bernese Mountain Dog Club of America's 2017 National Specialty Dog Show, an exclusive event with a showcase of the top 20 Berners in the country.

After that? Wellington may head for retirement, where he’ll lounge on the living room floor and listen for the sound of Dennehy grabbing the package of mini sausages from the fridge.



“Wellington likes lots of treats,” Dennehy said. “Pocketfulls.”

Dylan joins family of nationally known retrievers

At just a few days over 6 weeks old, black Labrador Dylan is already mastering the retrieving skills he’s likely to use years later in field retriever trials across the country.



Dylan Breed: Black Labrador Age: 6 weeks Weight: 10 pounds and counting Favorite food: Soaked kibble Favorite activity: Retrieving

While his warm puppy breath is a giveaway that Dylan is still a baby, owner Joel Harris said the 10-pound pup’s favorite activity is fetching a sock stuffed with duck feathers.

Harris’ job for the last 18 years is as the owner and operator of Rocky Mountain Pet Resort in Yampa, but his hobby is taking his talented black labs to retriever trial competitions in Colorado and across the country.

“Their instinct is to chase, but what has to be taught is to bring it back,” said Harris, who first entered the competition world with a black Labrador named Maybell in the 1990s.

“She excelled at hunt tests,” Harris said. “It’s mind blowing what they’re capable of doing.”

Now 20 years later, Harris is the proud owner of black lab Marti, an 8-year-old field champion and amateur field champion who has qualified for six national competitions, 5-year-old Billie, another field champion and amateur field champion and national finalist, and Dylan, Marti’s first and only puppy from a litter of one.

Harris has taught the elder dogs to follow a series of commands to locate birds during a competition, with hand signals that tell the dog to move their trajectory 5 degrees or 45 degrees left or right.

“You need to direct them directly to the bird,” Harris said.

Harris said it can take years for the dogs to master the signals, but the reward is an animal that can retrieve up to four birds in land or on water.

“The dogs can reason and are very intelligent,” he said.

Harris has traveled to at least seven states outside Colorado for competitions, spending $95 per dog per entry and sometimes entering both Marti and Billie in open and amateur trials, where the dogs compete to earn status as a field champion or amateur field champion. Open trials are for both professionals and amateurs while amateur trials are only for non-professional trainers like Harris and their dogs.

Competitions typically involve four elimination rounds, each more difficult than the last, with dogs scored on their style and how well they find a bird despite obstacles like wind, terrain and foliage.

Harris has installed three ponds on his 40-acre Yampa property to practice with the dogs, and also travels to a friend’s property in Texas when conditions in Colorado are too frigid.

Harris said he enjoys the partnership he feels with his dogs while he acts as handler during trails.

“It’s a team effort, we couldn’t do it without each other,” he said.

While little Dylan is already a fan of retrieving, he’ll be at least 18 months old before he’s ready to test his skills in his first real trial, Harris said.

Bull terrier Stormy has a taste for winning

It’s the first time Steamboat Springs contractor Gabe Butler has owned a Staffordshire bull terrier, but the 15-inch tall muscle-packed dog is kicking up a storm in the world of dog shows.

Stormy Age: Turned 1 Feb. 22 Breed: Staffordshire bull terrier Weight: 38 pounds Height: 15 inches Favorite treat: Chicken jerky Favorite activity: Playing with the flirt pole

One-year-old Stormy competed in just three shows last summer, earning a remarkable 30 ribbons, including five coveted “best of breed” titles.

“He’s been winning a lot,” said Butler, who historically has owned and shown American bulldogs, a muscly larger version of Stormy’s much smaller breed, which tops out at about Stormy’s size of 38 pounds.

Butler said he’d always admired the smaller bully breed and last year found a breeder in California with a litter.

Though Butler would have been low on the breeder’s list of interested owners, a friend spilled to the breeder that Butler had shown dogs before and could likely train Stormy to become a champion — a points-based designation earned when a dog beats all others of its breed in a competition a handful of times.

Because championship status is very valuable to breeders looking to breed and sell more puppies, Butler was able to take nine-week-old Stormy home to his property in Elk River Estates north of Steamboat, where he also operates his construction business, Montana Log Homes.

“There were a lot of people who wanted that dog,” Butler said.

Butler keeps Stormy’s muscles defined for competition using the same conditioning techniques he learned for his much larger bulldogs, including weight pulling using a harness and having the dog chase a piece of fleece on a flirt pole.



When Butler brings out the flirt pole, Stormy is obsessed and uses his scissor bite to hold on tightly when he finally catches the fleece.

Butler noted that the training and preparation involved for a show varies significantly between breeds, and said that unlike some dogs, Stormy isn’t bathed before a competition, because it might make his black and brindle coat lose it natural sheen.

Staffordshire bull terriers are judged more heavily on their physique, including having balanced muscles, a pump handle-shaped tail and dark, soulful eyes.

While his muscles and his wide mouth full of teeth might be intimidating to some people, Stormy’s breed is incredibly affectionate and fond of people, Butler said.

Butler said he expects Stormy to earn the rest of the 15 points needed to officially become a champion this year.

As part of Butler’s contract with the breeder, Stormy will be bred this year to continue his championship bloodlines, which stretch back for generations already.

With a lifespan of 12 to 14 years, Stormy has a long career ahead of him and was already invited to compete in the Wesminster Kennel Club show at Madison Square Garden in New York City next year, though Butler isn’t sure yet if they’ll make the cross-country trek for the show.

Agile border collie Kenna speeds through the course

When 8-year-old border collie Kenna sees a trio of plastic hurdles or a series of slalom weave poles, she knows just what to do.

Kenna Breed: Border collie Age: 8 ½ Weight: 35 pounds Favorite treat: Happy Howie’s meat roll

The seasoned agility competitor has traveled with owner Linda Abramczyk to contests since she was just 2 years old and is a master of all the 15 or so agility obstacles she might encounter, particularly vinyl tunnels.

“She’s very fast,” said Abramczyk, who has guided Kenna on a first place run through a series of tunnel obstacles only.

Abramczyk has participated in agility competitions with her collie dogs for 15 years and currently owns Kenna, as well as 5-year-old bearded collie Farley and 9-month-old bearded collie pup Whiskey.

Both Kenna and Farley compete in novice competitions, earning points for various heats, which involve owners taking turns guiding their dogs through a series of obstacles in a particular order, in the fastest time.

Among the obstacles are hurdles and various jumps, a seesaw, an A-frame to climb over and a table for the dog to pause for a designated number of seconds.

When a dog correctly negotiates all obstacles in a set time, it’s considered a qualifying run worth points, which can add up over the course of a weekend-long competition.

Heats are open to dogs of all breeds, including mutts, as long as the animals are healthy.

Abramczyk takes her collies from their home in Steamboat II to an agility course at Steamboat resident Cathy Shryock’s home up Elk River Road when the weather is nice, giving the dogs time to practice once or twice a week in the summer.

In the winter, however, the dogs must rely on their memory from months prior to navigate a competition course on the Front Range or elsewhere.

“They remember, and they get so excited,” Abramczyk said.

While only Kenna and Farley have learned the ins and outs of dog agility, young Whiskey is well on his way to being the family’s next competitor.

Abramczyk trains Whiskey using FitPAWS, canine conditioning and balance equipment, which she described as “Pilates for dogs.”



The daily trainings help Whiskey better understand his own body and prevent injuries in the future.



This month Kenna and Farley will begin practicing for their next competition in May at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Cost to compete The cost of owning a canine that is competitive on a national level isn’t cheap, as Steamboat’s top dog owners can attest. In April, Bernese mountain dog owner Beth Dennehy will travel to Portland for the Bernese Mountain Dog Club of America’s national show, an exclusive week-long event with many categories of competition, including conformation, agility and obedience. The event’s signup sheet is two pages long, and Berner owners could easily spend hundreds of dollars on clinics and classes, contests, dinners and cocktail events, an awards banquet and more, in addition to costs for certain events and $100 to reserve a dog grooming space — a necessity for an owner with a long-haired dog like Dennehy. Those costs come in addition to a week of lodging at the event hotel and transportation to Portland, Oregon, for owner and competitor. Retriever owner Joel Harris said it costs $95 to enter one of his Labradors in a field trial at a competition. He usually enters both of his dogs in two trials each — one for amateurs and one for professionals — quickly racking up a $400 entry fee in addition to travel expenses. Harris said other owners will hire professional handlers to work with their dogs and train them, both which come at a price. For collie owner Linda Abramczyk, agility trials might seem less expense at just $10 to $12 for entry. But, to earn the most points over a weekend-long competition, owners will want to put their dog in all of the 15 or more runs.

To reach Teresa Ristow, call 970-871-4206, email tristow@SteamboatToday.com or follow her on Twitter @TeresaRistow