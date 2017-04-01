Top 10 most-viewed stories of the week, March 23 to March 29, 2017

1. Police respond to threatening note found at Steamboat Springs High School, March 29, 3,483 pageviews

2. Powder hits the slopes at Steamboat Ski Area, March 24, 3,307 pageviews

3. Truck crashes into Hayden Town Hall, March 24, 2,320 pageviews

4. Police remain on Steamboat Springs High School campus in wake of shooting threat, March 30, 2,202 pageviews

5. Jail Report for March 18 to March 24, 2017, March 18, 1,903 pageviews

6. Drivers beware: Two big construction projects starting soon in Steamboat Springs, March 29, 1,887 pageviews

7. LA man suspected of dealing meth, March 29, 1,732 pageviews

8. Clear Creek Coroner: Loveland Ski Area ski patrol mishandled dead skier's body, March 30, 1,590 pageviews

9. Police suspect man charged with dealing drugs died from overdose, March 21, 1,379 pageviews

10. Skier dies at Loveland Ski Area, March 28, 1,316 pageviews