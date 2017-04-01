Steamboat briefs: Coffee and a Newspaper set for 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5

Steamboat Pilot & Today will host Coffee and a Newspaper from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 5 at the newspaper office, 1901 Curve Plaza. The topic will focus on determining what news is trustworthy.

Editor Lisa Schlichtman will discuss the “Trusting News” project that Steamboat Today is participating in. The newspaper is one of 28 media outlets across the country partnering with the Reynolds Journalism Institute at the University of Missouri School of Journalism on this project.

To learn more, visit trustingnews.org. Coffee and a Newspaper is free and open to the community. Coffee and pastries will be served.

Free foreign film series continues with ‘The Ardennes’

Bud Werner Memorial Library’s free foreign film series continues with “The Ardennes,3” an award-winning crime drama by director Robin Pront at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Chief Theater.

This film from Belgium tells the story of brothers Dave and Kenneth, reunited on Kenneth’s release after four years in prison following a failed home invasion.

While Kenneth is anxious to dive headfirst into the drug-centered existence that ensnared him in the first place, both Dave and Kenneth’s former girlfriend, Sylvie, have adopted clean lifestyles.

Drugs, crime and the bonds of brotherhood create this dark crime thriller journey.

The 93-minute film screens in Flemish and French with English subtitles.

Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.