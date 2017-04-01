Sailors take a step in Grand Junction loss

— It wasn’t a win, but it was close enough Saturday to have the Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse coach marveling at her scorebook.

The Sailors hit the road to play at Grand Junction, one of the top teams in the Mountain League. The Tigers went on to win, 17-12, but that five-goal loss wasn’t hard to accept after Steamboat lost to the same team by a combined 25 goals in two games a year ago.

“It went surprisingly well,” coach Betsy Frick said. “We scored first, and at one point, we were only down three. I’m super pleased about that result. They played awesome today.”

Steamboat got five goals each from Lucy Shimek and Riley Schott. Each also had three assists. Cassett Yeager and Wyleigh Myers also each scored a goal, while Ava Thiel had seven saves in goal.

“They were able to move the ball. Of our 12 goals, six were assisted, which we have not in the past been able to pull off against the stronger teams,” Frick said. “It just shows we’re getting better — better at looking for each other and helping each other and making more accurate passes. As a whole, we just played really well.”

Next up for the team is series of road trips next week, perhaps the biggest coming first, Wednesday at Summit. The two teams are currently battling for fourth in the league, and the winner will have a huge leg up in that race.

