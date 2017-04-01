Sailors bedeviled at Eagle Valley

— The Eagle Valley High School girls soccer team broke a tie with Steamboat Springs in a big way Saturday, running away from the Sailors with a 6-0 victory.

The teams came into the game with identical 3-1 league records. The Devils scored three goals in the first half and three in second to bump the Sailors, at least for the time being, out of the league championship picture.

Eagle Valley is now a half game ahead of Palisade, which also has a 3-1 league record after losing Saturday in double overtime to Battle Mountain.

Steamboat is 3-2 in the league and 3-3 on the season.

The Sailors are next in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Glenwood Springs. The Demons won the first matchup between the two teams, 2-1, in what was the season opener for both teams.

Glenwood’s been up and down since. It did beat Eagle Valley, a result that's looking mighty impressive to the Sailors at the moment, but lost to Battle Mountain, Fruita Monument and Palisade.

To reach Joel Reichenberger, call 970-871-4253, email jreichenberger@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @JReich9