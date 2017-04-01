Real estate transactions for March 23 through 29

■ No address, North Routt

Seller: Nancy and Lee Woods

Buyer: Wayne J. Adamo

Date: March 23, 2017

Price: $700,000

Property description: 105.48 acres of grazing/agricultural land.

■ 703 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Howelsen Condominiums Inc.

Buyer: William and Kathryn Stuart

Date: March 23, 2017

Price: $695,000

Property description: 1,336-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit B 205 of Howelsen Place.

■ 2650 Ridge Road

Seller: R. Frederick Jr. and Monroe Sawhill Hodder, Trustees, Hodder Family Trust

Buyer: KBC & KEC Coakley Family LLC

Date: March 23, 2017

Price: $1,485,000

Property description: 2,784-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath duplex/triplex on .125 acres, Filing 2, Lot 16 of Rendezvous Trails subdivision. Last sold for $1,050,000 in 2005.

■ 1469 Flattop Circle

Seller: Kathryn and William Stuart

Buyer: Martha and David K. Boone

Date: March 23, 2017

Price: $827,500

Property description: 2,641-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot 28 of Eagleridge Townhomes. Last sold for $671,600 in 2005.

■ No address

Seller: Darrell W. and Carol L. Camilletti

Buyer: Routt County Colorado

Date: March 24, 2017

Price: $1,267

Property description: Row 2 and Row 2A.

■ 3018 Aspen Leaf Way

Seller: Deborah W., Erin E. and Anthony S. Di Santi

Buyer: Mary B. and Trent L. McDonald

Date: March 24, 2017

Price: $516,000

Property description: 1,526-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, Filing 2, Unit 103 of Aspens at Walton Creek. Last sold for $518,000 in 2008.

■ U.S. Highway 40

Seller: Mountain Valley Bank

Buyer: Department of Transportation State of Colorado

Date: March 24, 2017

Price: $2,144

Property description: 0.84 acres of vacant commercial land, Block 1, Lot 2F of Curve subdivision.

■ 1602 Woodbridge Court

Seller: Howard Alan Levin

Buyer: KFOR Enterprises LLC

Date: March 24, 2017

Price: $350,000

Property description: 1,316-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Phase 1A, Lot 202 of Woodbridge Townhomes. Last sold for $146,500 in 1998.

■ 127 Oak Ridge Circle

Seller: Stephan R. and Laurie A. Armstrong

Buyer: Christopher Green

Date: March 24, 2017

Price: $186,000

Property description: 1,050-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Phase II, Unit 202 of Sierra View condominiums in Oak Creek. Last sold for $159,900 in 2009.

■ 700 Yampa St.

Seller: Howelsen Condominiums Inc.

Buyer: 404 Howelsen Place

Date: March 24, 2017

Price: $1,500,000

Property description: 1,978-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, A-404 of Howelsen Place.

■ 2335 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Mountain Moose LLC

Buyer: Christopher Discretionary Trust

Date: March 24, 2017

Price: $475,000

Property description: 1,799-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 124 of Phoenix at Steamboat.

■ 139 Harvest Drive

Seller: Jacob K. and Erin R. Dewhirst

Buyer: Daniel Peter Jobson

Date: March 27, 2017

Price: $309,500

Property description: 1,680-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.17 acres, Lot 1 of Yampa View Estates in Hayden. Last sold for $251,500 in 2012.

■ 200 Lincoln St.

Seller: Ken L. and Cindia L. Montgomery

Buyer: Valley Limited

Date: March 27, 2017

Price: $230,000

Property description: 2,304-square-foot, six-bedroom, three-bath duplex/triplex on 0.5 acres of mobile home park land, Block 2, Lot 25 to 32 of Norvell addition to Yampa, location of Montgomery’s Mobile Home Park.

■ 221 Fourth St. Court

Seller: Kent A. and Loraine Crofts

Buyer: Robert A. Symons

Date: March 27, 2017

Price: $235,000

Property description: 2,704-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.22 acres, Block 3, Lot 2 of Snowden subdivision in Yampa.

■ 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: SV Timbers Steamboat LLC

Buyer: Corporex Realty Acquisitions LLC

Date: March 28, 2017

Price: $1,500,000

Property description: 1,064-square-foot clubhouse, Unit Summit Club of One Steamboat Place.

■ 615, 617 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Fred and Winona Schwartz Real Estate LLC

Buyer: 617 Lincoln Ave.

Date: March 28, 2017

Price: $1,375,000

Property description: 1,820-square-foot restaurant and a 1,900-square-foot retail space on 0.21 acres, Block 28, Lot 2 and 3 of Original Town of Steamboat Springs, current location of Winonas.

■ 23665 Willow Island Trail

Seller: Steven Morrison

Buyer: Paul and Rebecca Golden

Date: March 28, 2017

Price: $610,000

Property description: 0.53 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 22 of Meadowgreen at Stagecoach. Last sold for $140,000 in 2007.

■ 36380 Trail Ridge Road

Seller: Gary D. Burge Trustee

Buyer: Jean-Luc Nauleau Revocable Trust

Date: March 28, 2017

Price: $675,000

Property description: 5.69 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 72 of Dakota Ridge subdivision. Last sold for $652,000 in 2013.

■ 554 Wyatt Way

Seller: Neil A. OKeeffe and Elizabeth H. Rand

Buyer: Jennifer I. and Patrick J. Grathwohl

Date: Mach 29, 2017

Price: $635,000

Property description: 2,196-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home and 0.31 acres, Lot 7 of Tamarack Point subdivision.

■ 568 Sandhill Circle

Seller: Christina Denise and Dennis George Bunning

Buyer: Rudolf Siegesmund

Date: March 29, 2017

Price: $675,000

Property description: 2,597-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.2 acres. Last sold for $360,000 in 2002.

■ 216 Willett Heights Trail

Seller: Erik and Karin Berggren

Buyer: Kirk and Sarah W. Deeter

Date: March 29, 2017

Price: $690,000

Property description: 2,467-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 1, Unit 5 of Rocky Peak Village.

■ 32495 Ute Trail

Seller: Louise A. and John R. Eaton

Buyer: Patrick D., Matthew B., Steven T. and Linda M. Klimaszewski

Date: March 29, 2017

Price: $11,500

Property description: 0.74 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 176 of Morningside subdivision. Last sold for $10,500 in 2001.

■ 32525 Ute Trail

Seller: Stamford Partners LLC

Buyer: Patrick D., Matthew B., Steven T. and Linda M. Klimaszewski

Date: March 29, 2017

Price: $9,750

Property description: 0.52 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 21 of Morningside subdivision.

■ 1750 Fish Creek Falls Road

Seller: Mark A. Ruckman and Michelle Palmer

Buyer: Anderson Golden Leaf

Date: March 29, 2017

Price: $835,000

Property description: 2,584-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.4 acres, Lot 2 of Aspen Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $585,000 in 2012.

■ No address, outside Steamboat Springs city limits

Seller: Pahwintah Subdivision Inc.

Buyer: Dallas Bailes

Date: March 29, 2017

Price: $650,000

Property description: Newly built home, Lot B of Pahwintah subdivision.

■ 1865 Hunters Drive

Seller: Welsh Family Living Trust, Richard J. and Marianne P. Welsh trustees

Buyer: Deborah W. and Anthony S. Di Santi

Date: March 29, 2017

Price: $710,000

Property description: 2,004-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot A of Kressig Townhomes at Bear Creek. Last sold for $428,000 in 2003.

Total sales — $29,091,072

■ 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Dale A. Jr. and Tracy B. Meyer Trustees

Buyer: Cortex Holdings LLC

Date: March 28, 2017

Price: $340,000

Property description: One-eighth interest in and to 2,276-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, RC-414 of One Steamboat Place. Last sold for $299,000 in 2016.

■ 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Linda and Lee Sussman

Buyer: Warren M. Hern

Date: March 29, 2017

Price: $120,000

Property description: Quarter-share interest in and to Unit 563 of The Steamboat Grand.

Total timeshare sales — $460,000

