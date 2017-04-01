Real estate transactions for March 23 through 29

■ No address, North Routt
Seller: Nancy and Lee Woods
Buyer: Wayne J. Adamo
Date: March 23, 2017
Price: $700,000
Property description: 105.48 acres of grazing/agricultural land.
■ 703 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Howelsen Condominiums Inc.
Buyer: William and Kathryn Stuart
Date: March 23, 2017
Price: $695,000
Property description: 1,336-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit B 205 of Howelsen Place.
■ 2650 Ridge Road
Seller: R. Frederick Jr. and Monroe Sawhill Hodder, Trustees, Hodder Family Trust
Buyer: KBC & KEC Coakley Family LLC
Date: March 23, 2017
Price: $1,485,000
Property description: 2,784-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath duplex/triplex on .125 acres, Filing 2, Lot 16 of Rendezvous Trails subdivision. Last sold for $1,050,000 in 2005.
■ 1469 Flattop Circle
Seller: Kathryn and William Stuart
Buyer: Martha and David K. Boone
Date: March 23, 2017
Price: $827,500
Property description: 2,641-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot 28 of Eagleridge Townhomes. Last sold for $671,600 in 2005.
■ No address
Seller: Darrell W. and Carol L. Camilletti
Buyer: Routt County Colorado
Date: March 24, 2017
Price: $1,267
Property description: Row 2 and Row 2A.
■ 3018 Aspen Leaf Way
Seller: Deborah W., Erin E. and Anthony S. Di Santi
Buyer: Mary B. and Trent L. McDonald
Date: March 24, 2017
Price: $516,000
Property description: 1,526-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, Filing 2, Unit 103 of Aspens at Walton Creek. Last sold for $518,000 in 2008.
■ U.S. Highway 40
Seller: Mountain Valley Bank
Buyer: Department of Transportation State of Colorado
Date: March 24, 2017
Price: $2,144
Property description: 0.84 acres of vacant commercial land, Block 1, Lot 2F of Curve subdivision.
■ 1602 Woodbridge Court
Seller: Howard Alan Levin
Buyer: KFOR Enterprises LLC
Date: March 24, 2017
Price: $350,000
Property description: 1,316-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Phase 1A, Lot 202 of Woodbridge Townhomes. Last sold for $146,500 in 1998.
■ 127 Oak Ridge Circle
Seller: Stephan R. and Laurie A. Armstrong
Buyer: Christopher Green
Date: March 24, 2017
Price: $186,000
Property description: 1,050-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Phase II, Unit 202 of Sierra View condominiums in Oak Creek. Last sold for $159,900 in 2009.
■ 700 Yampa St.
Seller: Howelsen Condominiums Inc.
Buyer: 404 Howelsen Place
Date: March 24, 2017
Price: $1,500,000
Property description: 1,978-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, A-404 of Howelsen Place.
■ 2335 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Mountain Moose LLC
Buyer: Christopher Discretionary Trust
Date: March 24, 2017
Price: $475,000
Property description: 1,799-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 124 of Phoenix at Steamboat.
■ 139 Harvest Drive
Seller: Jacob K. and Erin R. Dewhirst
Buyer: Daniel Peter Jobson
Date: March 27, 2017
Price: $309,500
Property description: 1,680-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.17 acres, Lot 1 of Yampa View Estates in Hayden. Last sold for $251,500 in 2012.
■ 200 Lincoln St.
Seller: Ken L. and Cindia L. Montgomery
Buyer: Valley Limited
Date: March 27, 2017
Price: $230,000
Property description: 2,304-square-foot, six-bedroom, three-bath duplex/triplex on 0.5 acres of mobile home park land, Block 2, Lot 25 to 32 of Norvell addition to Yampa, location of Montgomery’s Mobile Home Park.
■ 221 Fourth St. Court
Seller: Kent A. and Loraine Crofts
Buyer: Robert A. Symons
Date: March 27, 2017
Price: $235,000
Property description: 2,704-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.22 acres, Block 3, Lot 2 of Snowden subdivision in Yampa.
■ 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: SV Timbers Steamboat LLC
Buyer: Corporex Realty Acquisitions LLC
Date: March 28, 2017
Price: $1,500,000
Property description: 1,064-square-foot clubhouse, Unit Summit Club of One Steamboat Place.
■ 615, 617 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Fred and Winona Schwartz Real Estate LLC
Buyer: 617 Lincoln Ave.
Date: March 28, 2017
Price: $1,375,000
Property description: 1,820-square-foot restaurant and a 1,900-square-foot retail space on 0.21 acres, Block 28, Lot 2 and 3 of Original Town of Steamboat Springs, current location of Winonas.
■ 23665 Willow Island Trail
Seller: Steven Morrison
Buyer: Paul and Rebecca Golden
Date: March 28, 2017
Price: $610,000
Property description: 0.53 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 22 of Meadowgreen at Stagecoach. Last sold for $140,000 in 2007.
■ 36380 Trail Ridge Road
Seller: Gary D. Burge Trustee
Buyer: Jean-Luc Nauleau Revocable Trust
Date: March 28, 2017
Price: $675,000
Property description: 5.69 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 72 of Dakota Ridge subdivision. Last sold for $652,000 in 2013.
■ 554 Wyatt Way
Seller: Neil A. OKeeffe and Elizabeth H. Rand
Buyer: Jennifer I. and Patrick J. Grathwohl
Date: Mach 29, 2017
Price: $635,000
Property description: 2,196-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home and 0.31 acres, Lot 7 of Tamarack Point subdivision.
■ 568 Sandhill Circle
Seller: Christina Denise and Dennis George Bunning
Buyer: Rudolf Siegesmund
Date: March 29, 2017
Price: $675,000
Property description: 2,597-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.2 acres. Last sold for $360,000 in 2002.
■ 216 Willett Heights Trail
Seller: Erik and Karin Berggren
Buyer: Kirk and Sarah W. Deeter
Date: March 29, 2017
Price: $690,000
Property description: 2,467-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 1, Unit 5 of Rocky Peak Village.
■ 32495 Ute Trail
Seller: Louise A. and John R. Eaton
Buyer: Patrick D., Matthew B., Steven T. and Linda M. Klimaszewski
Date: March 29, 2017
Price: $11,500
Property description: 0.74 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 176 of Morningside subdivision. Last sold for $10,500 in 2001.
■ 32525 Ute Trail
Seller: Stamford Partners LLC
Buyer: Patrick D., Matthew B., Steven T. and Linda M. Klimaszewski
Date: March 29, 2017
Price: $9,750
Property description: 0.52 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 21 of Morningside subdivision.
■ 1750 Fish Creek Falls Road
Seller: Mark A. Ruckman and Michelle Palmer
Buyer: Anderson Golden Leaf
Date: March 29, 2017
Price: $835,000
Property description: 2,584-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.4 acres, Lot 2 of Aspen Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $585,000 in 2012.
■ No address, outside Steamboat Springs city limits
Seller: Pahwintah Subdivision Inc.
Buyer: Dallas Bailes
Date: March 29, 2017
Price: $650,000
Property description: Newly built home, Lot B of Pahwintah subdivision.
■ 1865 Hunters Drive
Seller: Welsh Family Living Trust, Richard J. and Marianne P. Welsh trustees
Buyer: Deborah W. and Anthony S. Di Santi
Date: March 29, 2017
Price: $710,000
Property description: 2,004-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot A of Kressig Townhomes at Bear Creek. Last sold for $428,000 in 2003.
Total sales — $29,091,072
■ 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Dale A. Jr. and Tracy B. Meyer Trustees
Buyer: Cortex Holdings LLC
Date: March 28, 2017
Price: $340,000
Property description: One-eighth interest in and to 2,276-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, RC-414 of One Steamboat Place. Last sold for $299,000 in 2016.
■ 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Linda and Lee Sussman
Buyer: Warren M. Hern
Date: March 29, 2017
Price: $120,000
Property description: Quarter-share interest in and to Unit 563 of The Steamboat Grand.
Total timeshare sales — $460,000
Visit SteamboatHomefinder.com for more real estate news, home listings and more.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID