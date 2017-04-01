Our view: Are we there yet?

Few would argue that traffic congestion in Steamboat Springs, particularly during the frenetic winter and summer tourism seasons, has long presented vexing problems for residents and visitors alike.

The hope of mitigating some of those problems is, in a large measure, why we were so encouraged to learn last week that the city is now poised to build two new roundabouts in the coming three years.

The idea of roundabouts is nothing new in Steamboat. It was a decade ago that the Urban Renewal Advisory Committee recommended installation of the first of the city’s two existing roundabouts — at the then-problematic intersection of Mount Werner Circle and Après Ski Way. That roundabout was completed the following year, in 2008, and the result was significant improvement in traffic flow at the once confusing and hazardous intersection.

Last year, the city’s second roundabout came to be as part of the rehabilitation project on Central Park Drive, and though there was some initial resistance to the idea, residents seem to have adjusted well to that addition, and traffic through the bustling Central Park Plaza appears to flow much more smoothly now.

Two roundabouts; two success stories.

But, are we there yet?

The consensus is “no.”

When consultants advised the city and its redevelopment authority in August that additional roundabouts placed at strategic intersections would not only help address overall traffic congestion in the city, but might also serve to enhance the arrival experience of guests approaching the base area, the reaction of lodging shuttle and transit drivers — arguably the people who know Steamboat’s traffic best — was overwhelming support.

And according to Ralph Walton, who helps oversee base-area improvement projects, the new roundabout at Ski Time Drive and Mount Werner Circle stands to both improve pedestrian safety and ease the task of shuttle and transit drivers as they attempt to navigate the busy area en route to the Gondola Transit Center.

The allure of greater pedestrian safety and smoother traffic flow is self-evident. Not as obvious are the benefits to be had in terms of accommodating our visitors, who support a significant portion of our local economy.

Simply put, anything we can do to enhance the visitor experience benefits us all.

In addition to the added safety and improved traffic flow, the roundabouts — particularly the one to be built at the very doorway to the Ski Area — offer the potential to more effectively brand the resort. The circular open space at the center of roundabouts suggest myriad possibilities.

Perhaps these open areas could be used for wayfinding signage or art installations or other displays that encapsulate the unique character of Steamboat and tell our guests in no uncertain terms, “You have arrived.”

We look forward to the completion of the new roundabouts, and we commend local officials for taking these steps to improve our city for residents and visitors alike.

No, we’re not there yet. But developments like this tell us we haven’t far to go.