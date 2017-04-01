Jail Report for March 25 to March 31, 2017

The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Saturday, March 25

No arrests

Sunday, March 26

Peter T. Lordan, 26 — DUI, speeding (Colorado State Patrol)

Sarah A. Mielke, 38 — third-degree assault (Steamboat Springs Police Department)

Monday, March 27

No arrests

Tuesday, March 28

David M. Cherry, 25 — third-degree assault (SSPD)

Travis M. Kohn, 33 — possession drug paraphernalia, felony possession with intent to distribute, fugitive of justice, violation of protection order (SSPD)

Wednesday, March 29

Rebecca A. Brymer, 59 — speeding, no safety belt, driving while ability impaired (CSP)

Thursday, March 30

Elijah M. Douglas, 32 — child abuse, two counts of third-degree assault, driving under restraint (Routt County Sheriff’s Office)

Friday, March 31

Kristen L. Corrier, 26 — possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance (All Crimes Enforcement Team)

Ian J. Purdom, 32 — felony possession with intent to distribute (ACET)