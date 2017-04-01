Jail Report for March 25 to March 31, 2017

The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.
Saturday, March 25
No arrests
Sunday, March 26
Peter T. Lordan, 26 — DUI, speeding (Colorado State Patrol)
Sarah A. Mielke, 38 — third-degree assault (Steamboat Springs Police Department)
Monday, March 27
No arrests
Tuesday, March 28
David M. Cherry, 25 — third-degree assault (SSPD)
Travis M. Kohn, 33 — possession drug paraphernalia, felony possession with intent to distribute, fugitive of justice, violation of protection order (SSPD)
Wednesday, March 29
Rebecca A. Brymer, 59 — speeding, no safety belt, driving while ability impaired (CSP)
Thursday, March 30
Elijah M. Douglas, 32 — child abuse, two counts of third-degree assault, driving under restraint (Routt County Sheriff’s Office)
Friday, March 31
Kristen L. Corrier, 26 — possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance (All Crimes Enforcement Team)
Ian J. Purdom, 32 — felony possession with intent to distribute (ACET)
