Business briefs: Ryan Cox joins Fryer real estate team

— Ryan Cox Joins Fryer team at SSIR

Ryan Cox has joined the Fryer real estate team at Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty, where he will team with Darrin Fryer and Jamie Lamb.

Cox comes to Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty after nine years at SmartWool, a VF company, where he most recently held the position of revenue forecast and analytics manager.

Having moved up through the ranks at SmartWool, with five promotions during his tenure, he is a demonstrated performer with a disciplined skill set that will translate seamlessly to real estate. Cox's corporate experience has ranged from providing customer service to a global distribution network to driving sales operations, specifically, managing forecasting and predictive analytics for the North American Wholesale Market.

“Coming from a family seasoned in commercial real estate, serving the Denver and Chicago markets, I have a passion for real estate and a commitment to customer service,” Cox said. “I recently built a custom home, so I am also versed in the land acquisition and new construction process, which will provide clients with an alternative skill set and expertise.”

Fryer said he has known Cox and his wife, Lulu, for years.

“He has always impressed me as a meticulous, professional and driven person. He’s a really strong addition to our team," Fryer said.

When not working, spending time with family and playing in the mountains, you can find Cox on stage with Grammy-nominated local bluegrass band “Missed the Boat.”

Originally from the greater Chicago area, Cox moved to Steamboat Springs 10 years ago after earning his bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Colorado. He and his wife have two children, 2-year-old Charley and 1-year-old Carter.

New hire will manage Colorado Group Realty office

Colorado Group Realty has hired Pamela Buxbaum as its new office manager and relocation coordinator.

Buxbaum brings years of experience and a love of the outdoors to Colorado Group Realty. Prior to Colorado Group Realty, Buxbaum worked in New York at Fortress Investments, as well as for Ziff Brothers Investments and many high level private equity brokers. She spent the early part of her career in the sales sector of the fashion industry, working for for a variety of clothing/apparel companies. Buxbaum replaces longtime employee Deb Street, who is retiring.

“This is a hard-working individual that will provide an even higher level of service to our clients and our agents," said Allison Alfone, director of operations. "By caring for the company and agents as though it were her own business, she has brought a new level of service and commitment to the company. We are excited to have her on our team and can’t wait to see what she will do in the future.”