Bailey twice a national champ

— Hunter Bailey wasn’t quite ready to think about what it all meant yet.

Some of the U.S. Ski Team’s top skiers went out early in Saturday’s dual moguls national championship, the finale for the weekend’s U.S. Freestyle National Championships in Steamboat Springs. Others didn’t compete at all this weekend.

Bailey, however, most certainly did, out-skiing teammate Emmerson Smith in Saturday’s final round to win his second national championship in as many days.

Did a weekend of excellence mean Bailey was poised to vault to the front of the U.S. team? Did it mean he’d be in line for World Cup starts early next year? Did it mean – gulp – he’s a front runner to represent the United States in the 2018 Winter Olympics, only 10 months away?

“I don’t really know what it means,” he said, resting in the snow below Voodoo Run as his big weekend had just begun to settle in with him.

“I get a spot on the team next year,” he said. “That’s big. I don’t know after that. It was super fun, though.”

Friday and Saturday accounted for some of the best results of his career. In fact, he said he may never have been better than he was in winning Friday’s individual moguls competition, coming in from sixth place in qualifying to grab the national crown.

“That’s probably the best run I’ve ever skied,” he said.

He said he had close calls throughout the day Saturday, even in the round of 64, the day’s first round. He met Steamboat’s Landon Wendler there.

“He sent it. I thought he was going to beat me,” Bailey said. “Every dual I had was like that, super close.”

Bailey led the way for a Vail-centric podium all weekend. Smith, another Vail skier, was second, both in Friday’s individual moguls event and Saturday.

Kalman Heims was third Saturday, beating Trevor Reilly in the small finals.

For Steamboat, Ryan Dyer had the highest finish for the second consecutive day. Dyer advanced through the bracket to the quarterfinals, but finally got off track in the middle section of the moguls field. He saved a fall, but lost the dual.

Jeremy Cota placed 32nd. Wendler was 38th, Tyler Strnad 44th and Ben Hoefer 55th.

