Alpine Mountain Ranch appoints Bob Dapper new director of development and marketing

— Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club has selected Bob Dapper as the company's new director of development and marketing.

Dapper, who will join the team in May, has spent more than 35 years in the resort industry and 46 years in Routt County, which he'll put to use as he works to further the development, marketing and overall operations of the ranch, a 1,200-acre land preservation community five minutes south of Steamboat Springs.

Dapper was previously part of a team that took Christy Sports from a small retail and rental operation to one of the largest ski and snowboard businesses in the country, speaking well of Dapper's ability to advance the team at Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club, according to Steamboat Alpine Development LLC Vice President Bill Reid.

"Bob’s enthusiasm and local knowledge is a big reason why we have chosen him to lead our team," Reid said. "With market conditions improving in the high-end real estate world, it makes good sense for us to make some additional investments in the Alpine Mountain Ranch project. Bob will be busy as we invest in new market homes and additional marketing programs for the ranch."

Dapper said he looks forward to the opportunity.

“I’m excited about being part of something that exemplifies the Steamboat experience," Dapper said. "Alpine Mountain Ranch is a one-of-a-kind piece of property: rural living with close-by amenities.”

The ranch has 63 five-acre homesites on 900 acres dedicated to wildlife preserve and open space. Ranch amenities include an owners’ lodge, guest cabin, concierge services, fishing lake, equestrian facilities, a private backcountry retreat and five miles of trails.