Top 10 most-viewed stories for the week of Dec. 22 to Dec. 28, 2016

1. Residents of Oak Creek forced to leave their apartments this month bouncing from motel to motel, Dec. 22, 1,416 pageviews

2. Man suspected of slitting Hayden officer's wrist, Dec. 27, 999 pageviews

3. Iron Horse Inn once again a source of controversy in Steamboat Springs, Dec. 27, 935 pageviews

4. Developers propose 7 month timeline for vetting potential annexation in west Steamboat Springs, Dec. 26, 752 pageviews

5. Newly-created downtown residential lots hit the market in Steamboat Springs, Dec. 21, 712 pageviews

6. Routt County reaches settlement with owner of Oak Creek property that has too many junk vehicles, Dec. 28, 563 pageviews

7. Search underway for new Steamboat Springs Chamber CEO, Dec. 25, 514 pageviews

8. Melanie Sturm: Solution for Trump election freak-out, Dec. 17, 437 pageviews

9. City of Steamboat Springs uses bulk of Iron Horse escrow to secure permanent easement on Yampa River, Dec. 22, 391 pageviews

10. Sheraton timeshare proposal will modernize part of resort built in 1971, Dec. 26, 390 pageviews