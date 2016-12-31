Steamboat briefs: Steamboat Springs city sales tax rate to change today

The sales and use tax rates within the city of Steamboat Springs will decrease by .25 percent effective Sunday, going from 4.75 percent to 4.5 percent. Referendum 2B was passed by voters in November 2011 and expired Saturday. The online sales tax filing system and paper forms will be adjusted to accommodate for this change. Contact the city’s sales tax department with questions.

New registration regulation applies to snowmobile owners

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds anyone planning to purchase a boat, OHV or snowmobile after Sunday that a new regulation requires buyers to demonstrate proof of ownership before the vehicle can be registered. Failure to show proof of ownership will prevent the completion of the registration.

Local organizations reach out to returning war veterans

The Routt County Veterans Affairs, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4264 and American Legion Post 44 in Steamboat Springswould like to meet and greet local sons and daughters returning from military service. The VFW is looking for female war veterans and new members.

For more information, call VFW Post Commander Tony Weiss at 970-846-5035, Jim Stanko at 970-879-3936, or Routt County veterans service officer Natalie Breitung at 970-879-5489.

Women’s XC ski fitness series to begin at Lake Catamount

Lake Catamount Touring Center will host a Women’s XC Ski Fitness Series beginning Friday, Jan. 6. The clinics are for women who want to improve their cross-country ski technique, gain fitness and have fun.

Session one will be held Friday and Jan. 13 and 20, and session two will be offered Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 and 10. The skate ski group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m., followed by the classic ski group from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The cost is $100 for a three-week session or $40 per week. Rental equipment is available. Call Lake Catamount at 970-871-6667 to sign up or for more information.

Help select the 104th Winter Carnival button winner

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is asking for help choosing the artwork for its 104th annual Winter Carnival button online. In February, the winning button design will represent this year’s carnival theme, “Take Me To The Mountains,” and will be showcased on posters, websites and in digital/print publications. The top three buttons, determined by popular votes, will be selected as finalists, along with the top three buttons judged for artistic quality by a juried committee. The final button will be picked by the Winter Sports Club. Vote online at wintercarnivalbuttonart.com.

New Shakespearian reading group open for registration

Bud Werner Memorial Library will present a six-week Shakespeare reading group focusing on William Shakespeare’s “Antony and Cleopatra,” led by veteran English teacher Sally Frostic.

The free workshop will be held from 6 to 7:15 p.m. on six consecutive Wednesdays, Jan. 18 to Feb. 22, at the library for both first-time and experienced Shakespeare readers. The overall emphasis is on enjoyment of “Antony and Cleopatra” through discussions, reading brief excerpts aloud and learning about the playwright and his world.

Participants are asked to commit to the reading and attend most of the sessions. To register, contact Adult Programs Coordinator Jennie Lay at jlay@steamboatlibrary.org or 970-879-0240, ext. 317.

The workshop is limited to 25 participants, and the library has copies of “Antony and Cleopatra” to lend. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

AARP Smart Driving class to be offered locally to seniors

An AARP Smart Driving class will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan 11, at the Steamboat Springs Community Center. The class is designed to help drivers 50 and older compensate for age-related changes.

Many millions of people have taken this course through the years, and it has been statistically shown to reduce the number of accidents and severity of injuries in those accidents for those who took the class as compared with the same age group who did not.

State law requires insurance companies to give a discount to those having taken the class, which is being cosponsored by Routt County Council on Aging and Debbie Aragon Insurance Agency. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.

Jane and Bud Romberg have been teaching this program for the past 22 years. Call 970-879-0064 for more information or to register.