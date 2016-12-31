The Record for Friday, Dec. 30, 2016: Daughter steals car

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

1:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a drunken man at Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue. The man’s father came and picked him up.

6:53 a.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person with abdominal pain in the 100 block of Moffat Avenue.

8:24 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who fell in the 1200 block of Memphis Belle Court.

3:01 p.m. Officers were called to help tow an abandoned Lincoln Navigator in the 400 block of Ore House Plaza. Police learned the car had been reported stolen from St. George, Utah. Police contacted the owners, who said their daughter had stolen the car, and they did not want to pursue charges. The daughter's whereabouts were unknown.

3:42 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person in the 2800 block of Downhill Plaza who was being harassed via the internet by someone from Massachusetts.

4:22 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a toddler who fell and hit his head in the 400 block of Seventh Street.

7:34 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help with a crash at Central Park Drive and Pine Grove Road.

7:54 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who possibly overdosed in the first block of Balsam Court.

11:45 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 2700 block of Iris Lane. It was a physical altercation between a mother and daughter. Police mediated the situation.