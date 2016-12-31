Real estate transactions Dec. 22 through 28

■ 107 East Main St.

Seller: George A. Sager

Buyer: Charli Christy Hollingshead

Date: Dec. 22, 2016

Price: $130,000

Property description: 3,360-square-foot apartment building and a 3,252-square-foot retail space on 0.15 acres, Block 2, Lot 12, 13 of Town of Oak Creek. Last sold for $107,000 in 1998.

■ 211, 213, 215 East Main St.

Seller: Sonja L. Marcum

Buyer: Boylesky LLC

Date: Dec. 22, 2016

Price: $100,000

Property description: 2,800-square-foot retail space and 1,240-square-foot apartment building on 0.28 acres, Block 1, Lot 9 to 12 of Town of Oak Creek. Last sold for $115,000 in 1995.

■ 2570 Copper Ridge Drive

Seller: Emerald Mountain LLC

Buyer: Emily S. Barnes

Date: Dec. 22, 2016

Price: $965,000

Property description: 2,880-square-foot office/warehouse building and a 2,880-square-foot apartment building, Building A, Unit A of Wescoin Townhome. Last sold for $400,000 in 2014.

■ 58175 Jupiter Place

Seller: Oliver F. Wolff

Buyer: Brittany L. and Kellen T. Baker

Date: Dec. 22, 2016

Price: $22,750

Property description: 0.53 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lot 87 of Steamboat Lakes subdivision. Last sold for $19,000 in 2013.

■ 1800 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Mam Irrevocable Trust, Alun B. Marsden Trustee, DWM Irrevocable Residence Trust

Buyer: Caruth Properties LLC

Date: Dec. 22, 2016

Price: $750,000

Property description: 1,564-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 5302 of Emerald Lodge at Trappuer’s Crossing. Last sold for $875,000 in 2007.

■ 2760 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Brown Bear Chalet LLC

Buyer: Kenneth L. and Stacy L. Fennell

Date: Dec. 22, 2016

Price: $1,450,000

Property description: 4,121-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 2 of Bear Chalets at Burgess Creek. Last sold for $1,325,000 in 2009.

■ 2000 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Marie Gross Lerner

Buyer: Vertigo LLC

Date: Dec. 22, 2016

Price: $525,000

Property description: 1,635-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, South Building, Unit 205 of Kutik condominiums. Last sold for $154,000 in 1991.

■ 25525 Gustavus Lane

Seller: Simone R. Potter

Buyer: Katrina E. and Paul T. Gatti

Date: Dec. 22, 2016

Price: $1,190,000

Property description: 2,753-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath residence on 53.8 acres. Last sold for $1,137,500 in 2004.

■ 195 Willett Heights Trail

Seller: Donald R. Miklich and Roswitha Moehring

Buyer: Elk Mountain Vista LLC

Date: Dec. 23, 2016

Price: $234,000

Property description: 1,442-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Filing 1, Unit 2 of Willett Heights condominiums. Last sold for $209,000 in 2004.

■ 2921, 2931 Elk River Road

Seller: MFLP Steamboat LLLP, Dawes Family LLLP

Buyer: Urban Roots Investments LLC

Date: Dec. 23, 2016

Price: $430,000

Property description: 1.06 acres of vacant commercial land, Filing 1, Lot 4, 5 of Airport Meadows.

■ 1444 Morgan Court

Seller: Susan Kay and Eric R. Weber, Brad K. Lewis

Buyer: Pamela Kay and Ricky Dean Brooks

Date: Dec. 27, 2016

Price: $330,000

Property description: 1,032-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 15, Unit 1504 of Villas at Walton Creek. Last sold for $82,100 on 1999.



■ 27809 Silver Spur St.

Seller: Julie J. and Alan Lind

Buyer: Jennifer Lynn and Courtney Jerome Wiedel

Date: Dec. 27, 2016

Price: $545,000

Property description: 2,451-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.37 acres, Filing 1, Lot 22 of Silverview Estates. Last sold for $485,000 in 2014.

■ 400 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Katharine Gaylord

Buyer: Amy Fitzgerald Pelloquin Revocable Trust

Date: Dec. 27, 2016

Price: $369,000

Property description: 1,255-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 5, Unit 201 of The Pines at Ore House Plaza. Last sold for $380,000 in 2014.

■ 1016 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: Marilyn M. and James A. Ingham

Buyer: Michael G. Stoltz

Date: Dec. 27, 2016

Price: $321,000

Property description: 0.58 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lot 30 of The Sanctuary.

■ 31150 Fallen Falcon Trail

Seller: Barbara D. Rice Trust, Barbara Hoffman Trustee

Buyer: William T. Byer

Date: Dec. 27, 2016

Price: $300,000

Property description: 2,384-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.99 acres, Lot 36 of Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach.

■ 54737 Routt County Road 129

Seller: Papini Family Living Trust

Buyer: Eileen Marie Dornfest

Date: Dec. 27, 2016

Price: $112,000

Property description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Phase III, Unit Knapsak of Glen Eden Townhomes.

■ 42095, 44975 Routt County Road 44

Seller: Elk River Partners LLC

Buyer: Busby Ranch of Colorado LLC

Date: Dec. 27, 2016

Price: $2,585,000

Property description: 1,893-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath residence on 396.02 acres of grazing/agricultural land.

■ 11400 Routt County Road 3

Seller: Katherine D. and Richard P. Palmer

Buyer: Jeffrey A. Connett

Date: Dec. 27, 2016

Price: $182,000

Property description: 59.08 acres of grazing/agricultural land in South Routt.

■ 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Raul and Juana Doria

Buyer: Melissa Ann Wasson

Date: Dec. 28, 2016

Price: $710,000

Property description: 1,490-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 2102 of Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $715,000 in 2011.

■ 2743 Timber Court

Seller: Giant View Inc.

Buyer: Steven J. Baginski

Date: Dec. 28, 2016

Price: $532,500

Property description: 1,712-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Filing 2, Building 9, Unit 3 of Cross Timbers at Steamboat. Last sold for $345,000 in 2000.

■ 23800 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Danielle Marie Domson, Danielle Marie Isenhart

Buyer: Alexander James Ellsworth and Loretta Rose Edwards

Date: Dec. 28, 2016

Price: $103,000

Property description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 3, Unit 8 of Wagon Wheel condominiums. Last sold for $172,500 in 2007.

■ No address, Stagecoach

Seller: Andrew Barnhart

Buyer: Erik Richard Albin and Ryan Young

Date: Dec. 28, 2016

Price: $2,200

Property description: 1.09 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 56 of South Station I at Stagecoach.

■ 415 Meadow Brook Court

Seller: Melisa R. and Matthew C. Owens

Buyer: Marsha Kay and Burton Robert Jr. Tice

Date: Dec. 28, 2016

Price: $235,000

Property description: 1,598-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.37 acres, Filing 2, Lot 21 of Golden Meadows subdivision in Hayden. Last sold for $212,800 in 2005.

■ 470 Roselawn Ave.

Seller: Patrick J. and Donna R. Bratton Trustees, Donna R. Bratton Living Trust, Patrick J. Bratton Living Trust

Buyer: Dani Broshar and Dustin Anderson

Date: Dec. 28, 2016

Price: $193,000

Property description: 2,016-square-foot, five-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.22 acres, Block 3, Lot 1 of Snowden subdivision.

Total sales — $12,316,450

■ 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Jean Johnson McCulla

Buyer: Vicki D. Bush and George W. Buckaloo Jr.

Date: Dec. 22, 2016

Price: $48,000

Property description: Quarter-share interest in and to Unit 210 of The Steamboat Grand.

■ 1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Marshall J. and Ellen McGuire Trust, Marshall J. McGuire Trustee

Buyer: Wendy Kasch, Marshall J. McGuire

Date: Dec. 27, 2016

Price: $8,000

Property description: A divided interest in and to a unit at The Village at Steamboat.

Total timeshare sales — $56,000

Visit SteamboatHomefinder.com for additional real estate news, home listings and more