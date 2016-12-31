Real estate transactions Dec. 22 through 28

■ 107 East Main St.
Seller: George A. Sager
Buyer: Charli Christy Hollingshead
Date: Dec. 22, 2016
Price: $130,000
Property description: 3,360-square-foot apartment building and a 3,252-square-foot retail space on 0.15 acres, Block 2, Lot 12, 13 of Town of Oak Creek. Last sold for $107,000 in 1998.
■ 211, 213, 215 East Main St.
Seller: Sonja L. Marcum
Buyer: Boylesky LLC
Date: Dec. 22, 2016
Price: $100,000
Property description: 2,800-square-foot retail space and 1,240-square-foot apartment building on 0.28 acres, Block 1, Lot 9 to 12 of Town of Oak Creek. Last sold for $115,000 in 1995.
■ 2570 Copper Ridge Drive
Seller: Emerald Mountain LLC
Buyer: Emily S. Barnes
Date: Dec. 22, 2016
Price: $965,000
Property description: 2,880-square-foot office/warehouse building and a 2,880-square-foot apartment building, Building A, Unit A of Wescoin Townhome. Last sold for $400,000 in 2014.
■ 58175 Jupiter Place
Seller: Oliver F. Wolff
Buyer: Brittany L. and Kellen T. Baker
Date: Dec. 22, 2016
Price: $22,750
Property description: 0.53 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lot 87 of Steamboat Lakes subdivision. Last sold for $19,000 in 2013.
■ 1800 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Mam Irrevocable Trust, Alun B. Marsden Trustee, DWM Irrevocable Residence Trust
Buyer: Caruth Properties LLC
Date: Dec. 22, 2016
Price: $750,000
Property description: 1,564-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 5302 of Emerald Lodge at Trappuer’s Crossing. Last sold for $875,000 in 2007.
■ 2760 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Brown Bear Chalet LLC
Buyer: Kenneth L. and Stacy L. Fennell
Date: Dec. 22, 2016
Price: $1,450,000
Property description: 4,121-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 2 of Bear Chalets at Burgess Creek. Last sold for $1,325,000 in 2009.
■ 2000 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Marie Gross Lerner
Buyer: Vertigo LLC
Date: Dec. 22, 2016
Price: $525,000
Property description: 1,635-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, South Building, Unit 205 of Kutik condominiums. Last sold for $154,000 in 1991.
■ 25525 Gustavus Lane
Seller: Simone R. Potter
Buyer: Katrina E. and Paul T. Gatti
Date: Dec. 22, 2016
Price: $1,190,000
Property description: 2,753-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath residence on 53.8 acres. Last sold for $1,137,500 in 2004.
■ 195 Willett Heights Trail
Seller: Donald R. Miklich and Roswitha Moehring
Buyer: Elk Mountain Vista LLC
Date: Dec. 23, 2016
Price: $234,000
Property description: 1,442-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Filing 1, Unit 2 of Willett Heights condominiums. Last sold for $209,000 in 2004.
■ 2921, 2931 Elk River Road
Seller: MFLP Steamboat LLLP, Dawes Family LLLP
Buyer: Urban Roots Investments LLC
Date: Dec. 23, 2016
Price: $430,000
Property description: 1.06 acres of vacant commercial land, Filing 1, Lot 4, 5 of Airport Meadows.
■ 1444 Morgan Court
Seller: Susan Kay and Eric R. Weber, Brad K. Lewis
Buyer: Pamela Kay and Ricky Dean Brooks
Date: Dec. 27, 2016
Price: $330,000
Property description: 1,032-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 15, Unit 1504 of Villas at Walton Creek. Last sold for $82,100 on 1999.
■ 27809 Silver Spur St.
Seller: Julie J. and Alan Lind
Buyer: Jennifer Lynn and Courtney Jerome Wiedel
Date: Dec. 27, 2016
Price: $545,000
Property description: 2,451-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.37 acres, Filing 1, Lot 22 of Silverview Estates. Last sold for $485,000 in 2014.
■ 400 Ore House Plaza
Seller: Katharine Gaylord
Buyer: Amy Fitzgerald Pelloquin Revocable Trust
Date: Dec. 27, 2016
Price: $369,000
Property description: 1,255-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 5, Unit 201 of The Pines at Ore House Plaza. Last sold for $380,000 in 2014.
■ 1016 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: Marilyn M. and James A. Ingham
Buyer: Michael G. Stoltz
Date: Dec. 27, 2016
Price: $321,000
Property description: 0.58 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lot 30 of The Sanctuary.
■ 31150 Fallen Falcon Trail
Seller: Barbara D. Rice Trust, Barbara Hoffman Trustee
Buyer: William T. Byer
Date: Dec. 27, 2016
Price: $300,000
Property description: 2,384-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.99 acres, Lot 36 of Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach.
■ 54737 Routt County Road 129
Seller: Papini Family Living Trust
Buyer: Eileen Marie Dornfest
Date: Dec. 27, 2016
Price: $112,000
Property description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Phase III, Unit Knapsak of Glen Eden Townhomes.
■ 42095, 44975 Routt County Road 44
Seller: Elk River Partners LLC
Buyer: Busby Ranch of Colorado LLC
Date: Dec. 27, 2016
Price: $2,585,000
Property description: 1,893-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath residence on 396.02 acres of grazing/agricultural land.
■ 11400 Routt County Road 3
Seller: Katherine D. and Richard P. Palmer
Buyer: Jeffrey A. Connett
Date: Dec. 27, 2016
Price: $182,000
Property description: 59.08 acres of grazing/agricultural land in South Routt.
■ 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Raul and Juana Doria
Buyer: Melissa Ann Wasson
Date: Dec. 28, 2016
Price: $710,000
Property description: 1,490-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 2102 of Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $715,000 in 2011.
■ 2743 Timber Court
Seller: Giant View Inc.
Buyer: Steven J. Baginski
Date: Dec. 28, 2016
Price: $532,500
Property description: 1,712-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Filing 2, Building 9, Unit 3 of Cross Timbers at Steamboat. Last sold for $345,000 in 2000.
■ 23800 Routt County Road 16
Seller: Danielle Marie Domson, Danielle Marie Isenhart
Buyer: Alexander James Ellsworth and Loretta Rose Edwards
Date: Dec. 28, 2016
Price: $103,000
Property description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 3, Unit 8 of Wagon Wheel condominiums. Last sold for $172,500 in 2007.
■ No address, Stagecoach
Seller: Andrew Barnhart
Buyer: Erik Richard Albin and Ryan Young
Date: Dec. 28, 2016
Price: $2,200
Property description: 1.09 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 56 of South Station I at Stagecoach.
■ 415 Meadow Brook Court
Seller: Melisa R. and Matthew C. Owens
Buyer: Marsha Kay and Burton Robert Jr. Tice
Date: Dec. 28, 2016
Price: $235,000
Property description: 1,598-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.37 acres, Filing 2, Lot 21 of Golden Meadows subdivision in Hayden. Last sold for $212,800 in 2005.
■ 470 Roselawn Ave.
Seller: Patrick J. and Donna R. Bratton Trustees, Donna R. Bratton Living Trust, Patrick J. Bratton Living Trust
Buyer: Dani Broshar and Dustin Anderson
Date: Dec. 28, 2016
Price: $193,000
Property description: 2,016-square-foot, five-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.22 acres, Block 3, Lot 1 of Snowden subdivision.
Total sales — $12,316,450
■ 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Jean Johnson McCulla
Buyer: Vicki D. Bush and George W. Buckaloo Jr.
Date: Dec. 22, 2016
Price: $48,000
Property description: Quarter-share interest in and to Unit 210 of The Steamboat Grand.
■ 1275 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Marshall J. and Ellen McGuire Trust, Marshall J. McGuire Trustee
Buyer: Wendy Kasch, Marshall J. McGuire
Date: Dec. 27, 2016
Price: $8,000
Property description: A divided interest in and to a unit at The Village at Steamboat.
Total timeshare sales — $56,000
