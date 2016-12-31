Jail Report for Dec. 24 to Dec. 30, 2016

The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Charles L. Harrill, 43 — failure to appear (Colorado State Patrol)

Sunday, Dec. 25

Michael A. Coleman, 34 — fugitive of justice, felony first-degree assault, resisting officer, violation of protection order, two counts of child abuse, harassment (Hayden Police Department)

Miguel A. Estrella- Avalos, 41 — fugitive of justice (Steamboat Springs Police Department)

Kameron R. Lilligren, 21 — theft (SSPD)

Monday, Dec. 26

Allen R. Nunez-Mendoza, 25 — careless driving, driving while ability impaired (SSPD)

William T. Scott, 30 — menacing (SSPD)

Sean C. McCarthy, 49 — driving under restraint, speeding (CSP)

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Linsy R. Meyer, 33 — failure to appear (Oak Creek Police Department)

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Itzli M. Martinez, 19 — weaving, drove unsafe vehicle, DUI, DUI per se (SSPD)

Amanda I. Jones-Evink, 23 — failure to appear (Routt County Sheriff’s Office)

Niles G. Nelson, 31 — failure to appear (RCSO)

Robert L. Velho, 52 — felony theft, felony computer crime (RCSO)

Thursday, Dec. 29

Graham M. Chavoustie, 21 — fugitive of justice (SSPD)

Robert T. Judd, 45 — failure to comply, fugitive of justice (SSPD)

Troy G. Thompson, 54 — trespassing, disorderly conduct (SSPD)

Desiree C. Wilcox, 28 — DUI, failed to obey traffic signal, weaving, no proof of insurance (SSPD)

Friday, Dec. 30

No arrests