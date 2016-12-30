Steamboat briefs: Teen Council selects Maura Glynn as Teen of the Month

Maura Glynn has been chosen as Teen of the Month for November by members of the Steamboat Springs Teen Council.

The Steamboat Springs High School senior was chosen for the honor because she embodies the Teen Council values, which include demonstrating that teens are valuable community assets, acting as a leader and positive role model among her peers and being committed to community service.

Maura is very involved in extracurricular activities and has played hockey since she was 5. She has been the captain of the hockey and lacrosse teams and has coached Intro to Hockey for girls, ages 5 to 8, at the Howelsen Ice Arena.

Maura has also volunteered at Science Camp for the past two years and has been a member of Math Club, the Science Olympiad, and the National Honor Society. She is also heavily involved with the United Methodist Church.

One of Maura’s greatest accomplishments was her attempt to start a high school girls hockey team at the high school. Through this effort, she learned a lot of valuable lessons and wants to work harder to give girls more opportunities.

When asked what keeps her motivated to be so involved, she replied, “I want everyone to have the opportunities that I have had while living here, and in order to maintain programs, people need to be involved.”

After high school, Maura plans to go to college to study neuroscience and possibly attend medical school. In 10 years, she sees herself still in school, pursuing a career in the medical field.

Maura lists her hockey coach Ken Foster as one of her biggest role models.

“He is always so caring and helpful to anyone who needs help or wants help,” Maura said. “He made me realize that sports are not just about playing the game but about being on a team.”

In Maura’s free time, she enjoys baking cupcakes, watching movies and hanging out with her family and cats. She believes it is important for teens to be valued in our community because, “Teens often get a bad reputation due to lack of interest and involvement, I feel it is important that we draw towards being involved and help make a difference.”

The Steamboat Springs Teen Council is sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and Grand Futures Prevention Coalition and funded through a grant from Routt County United Way and the Craig-Scheckman Family Foundation.

Coffee and a Newspaper meeting slated for Jan. 4

Steamboat Pilot & Today will host its next Coffee and a Newspaper on Wednesday, Jan. 4. It will be a brown bag lunch in the newspaper office conference room, 1901 Curve Plaza, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Participants are invited to bring their own lunch and the newspaper will provide drinks and dessert.

Community members will be invited to discuss news coverage ideas for 2017 and look back on the big stories of 2016. Publisher Suzanne Schlicht and Editor Lisa Schlichtman will be present to listen to readers’ feedback and discuss any issues related to the newspaper raised by those who attend.

Coffee and a Newspaper is a free community event, and all are welcome to attend. Email Schlichtman at lschlichtman@steamboattoday.com for more information.

AA group offers support during the holiday season

Have you sometimes wished you could spend a holiday sober? Call Alcoholics Anonymous’ 24 Hour Hotline at 1-888-333-9649 or 970-879-4882 for local meeting schedules.

Steamboat’s city sales tax rate set to change Sunday

The sales and use tax rates within the city of Steamboat Springs will decrease by .25 percent Jan. 1, going from 4.75 percent to 4.5 percent. Referendum 2B was passed by voters in November 2011 and it is set to expire Dec. 31. The online sales tax filing system and paper forms will be adjusted to accommodate for this change. Contact the city’s sales tax department with questions.

Library offers new reading program for area youth

Bud Werner Memorial Library is offering a new winter reading program for children and teens. Beginning Saturday, readers in kindergarten through 12th grade can log their reading online at steamboatlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365.

Every book participants read and log Saturday through Feb. 12 will earn a virtual winter badge and ] one entry into a winter reading grand prize drawing, which will happen Monday, Feb. 13. Four winners in four age categories will be chosen.

If a reader already participated in the online summer reading program, he or she already have an account to sign into Beanstack. Contact the library’s Kids’ Desk for a login refresher.