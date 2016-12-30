Routt County school lunch menus for week of Jan. 2

■ Steamboat Springs School District
Christmas break
■ Hayden School District
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Cheeseburgers, potato wedges, apple slices, biscuits and honey, mik
Wednesday: Black bean chicken chili, cranberry sauce, spinach salad, cinnamon rolls, milk
Thursday: Shepherds pie, green beans and onions, strawberries, wheat rolls, milk.
Friday: Egg salad sandwich, celery and carrot sticks, tropical fruit salad, cottage cheese, milk
■ South Routt School District
Monday: Taco salad, fruit and vegetable bar, milk
Tuesday: Chicken noodle soup, fruit and vegetable bar, milk
Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, Sun chips, fruit and vegetable bar, milk
Thursday: Pizza, fruit in jello, fruit and vegetable bar, milk
Friday: No school
