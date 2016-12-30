Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County school lunch menus for week of Jan. 2

Friday, December 30, 2016

■ Steamboat Springs School District

Christmas break

■ Hayden School District

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Cheeseburgers, potato wedges, apple slices, biscuits and honey, mik

Wednesday: Black bean chicken chili, cranberry sauce, spinach salad, cinnamon rolls, milk

Thursday: Shepherds pie, green beans and onions, strawberries, wheat rolls, milk.

Friday: Egg salad sandwich, celery and carrot sticks, tropical fruit salad, cottage cheese, milk

■ South Routt School District

Monday: Taco salad, fruit and vegetable bar, milk

Tuesday: Chicken noodle soup, fruit and vegetable bar, milk

Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, Sun chips, fruit and vegetable bar, milk

Thursday: Pizza, fruit in jello, fruit and vegetable bar, milk

Friday: No school

