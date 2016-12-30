Routt Council on Aging menus for week of Jan. 2

■ Steamboat Springs Community Center

Monday: Black-eyed pea stew, collard greens, cornbread, peach cobbler, ice cream

Tuesday: French dip sandwich, twice-baked potato, carrots, broccoli, apple pie

Thursday: Eggplant parmesan, tossed salad, wheat roll

Friday: Chicken fried rice, stir fry vegetables, egg roll, pears and apricots, cookie

■ Hayden American Legion Hall

Tuesday: French dip sandwich, twice-baked potato, carrots, broccoli, apple pie

Thursday: Eggplant parmesan, tossed salad, wheat roll

■ South Routt Community Center

Monday: Black-eyed pea stew, collard greens, cornbread, peach cobbler, ice cream

Wednesday: French dip sandwich, twice-baked potato, carrots, broccoli, apple pie

Friday: Chicken fried rice, stir fry vegetables, egg roll, pears and apricots, cookie

All lunches are served at noon. There is a recommended donation of $3 per lunch for those 60 and older and $6 for those younger than 60. A $30 punch card is good for 10 lunches for seniors 60 and older or five lunches for those younger than 60. Find detailed menus at rccoaging.org. Call 970-879-0633 to make a lunch reservation, request Meals on Wheels or arrange for a van pickup.