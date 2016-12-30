The Record for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016: Loud snow shoveling

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

12:48 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of moose at Hilltop Parkway and South Lincoln Avenue.

5:49 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who wanted to complain about someone shoveling snow loudly at Yampa and Fifth streets.

6:20 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a report of a person having a seizure in the 2500 block of Copper Ridge Drive.

7:21 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a man trespassing at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

8:45 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help with a gas leak at Evans and 13th streets.

10:23 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a woman who had been bitten by an off-leash dog in the 500 block of Anglers Drive.

10:52 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a man trespassing at City Hall. The man had previously been told not to come to the building, and he was arrested.

10:54 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who left a wallet at a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. When the person returned to get the wallet, there was money missing.

2:53 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a woman who was acting strangely at a restaurant in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

4:06 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue firefighters were called to help skiers who were stuck on Buffalo Mountain. The skiers were able to get out on their own.

4:12 p.m. Officers were called to a report of socks shoplifted from a business in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

4:34 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person with a medical problem in the 600 block of Pine Street.

7:19 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person having an allergic reaction in the 25500 block of Coyote Lane.

10:46 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who fell in the 29700 block of Chokecherry Lane.