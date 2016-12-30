Minimum wage increase benefits some, not others

Steamboat Springs — Steamboat Springs restaurant servers and bartenders are likely to be the biggest winners when the state begins ratcheting up the minimum wage Jan. 1, 2017.
With the high cost of living and low unemployment rate, most jobs in Steamboat already pay above the current minimum wage of $8.31 per hour.
Minimum wage for non-tipped employees
2016: $8.31 per hour
2017: $9.30 per hour
2018: $10.20 per hour
2019: $11.10 per hour
2020: $12 per hour
Minimum wage for tipped employees
2016: $5.29 per hour
2017: $6.28 per hour
2018: $7.18 per hour
2019: $8.08 per hour
2020: $8.98 per hour
Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. Vice President of Human Resources Trish Sullivan said the ski area's entry-level positions typically have a starting wage of $10 per hour.
But those who receive tips will get a bump from $5.29 per hour to $6.28 per hour in 2017.
That additional 99 cents per hour means an additional $2,060 per year for a full-time server. In 2018, they will make an additional $1,870. Those costs will add up quickly for business owners.
Rex Brice, who owns Rex's Family of Restaurants, said it will cost his six restaurants $150,000 in 2017. That will force him to raise prices. He thinks other restaurants have already raised their prices.
"If our prices go up 5 percent next year, we're not even covering the increases in wages," Brice said. "We'll raise prices as little as we can."
Brice was against Amendment 70, which voters approved to raise the non-tipped minimum wage to $12 by 2020 and to $8.98 for workers who receive tips.
Brice was not opposed because it meant he would have to raise prices. He was concerned because he thinks it does not benefit the workers who need it the most.
His entry-level employees, such as a dishwasher, already make well above the minimum wage at $12 per hour. It is his employees who are already the highest earners — the servers and bartenders — who are getting the 99-cent-per-hour raise in 2017.
Brice said on a slow night, a server with tips will make $20 per hour. On a great night, they can make upwards of $50 per hour.
"In the short term, the people that make the most in my company just got a raise," Brice said.
Brice said margins are thin in the restaurant industry, and it is not as simple as giving the dishwashers and other back-of-the-house employees a raise.
"There is a disparity in the back-of-the-house and the front-of-the-house employees, and that gap is getting bigger," Brice said. "It's a challenge in the industry."
Comments
Scott Wedel 3 days, 2 hours ago
"If our prices go up 5 percent next year, we're not even covering the increases in wages,"
The math in that statement doesn't add up. The server is making an extra 99 cents per hour. A 5% price increase on a theoretical, probably not even available, $10 meal is 50 cents. Thus, a 5% price increase would suggest that, on average, a server handles no more than two meals (not tables, but meals) per hour.
Seems to me that if the wage increase is primarily affecting food servers then increase in cost is well under 1% of the restaurant's overall costs.
Restaurants are increasing prices because their customers are willing to pay more. A prime rule of economics is that customers don't care what are the costs of the business, but the perceived value of what they are buying.
George Hresko 2 days, 22 hours ago
Scott--I would hesitate to challenge Rex on his math. It's his business. I would hazard a guess that he is averaging the estimated $150,000 increase over his total restaurant revenues, not the calculation you performed. Do you know the total restaurant rev's?
Scott Wedel 2 days, 18 hours ago
George,
I know enough about the restaurant business to know that a 99 cent per hour raise for servers is nowhere near a 5% increase in overall costs.
George Hresko 2 days, 17 hours ago
Scott--First, it's not costs, it's 5% of revenue that Rex mentioned--raise prices by 5%! Second, he said the increase in min wage was going to cost his business $150,000. I do not know how he arrived at that number but since he appears to be the most successful restaurant operator in town, I would have to guess that he understands the effects, no? Third, it appears you are limiting the min wage effect to servers. Is there no 'knock-on' effect with other costs, employees, etc.? I am not sure what his total revenue is, and I do not buy into the inelasticiy of demand argument that seems to be the basis for your conclusion. And so that ends my POV and with that I wish you a very happy new year! Cheers and regards.
Scott Wedel 2 days, 17 hours ago
George,
Any wage increase in other jobs is not due to the minimum wage of servers increasing. As Rex states, servers, after tips, are already making more than other positions. Thus those employees, that are already being paid well over the minimum wage, would already switch to servers if they wanted or were capable of that job.
I am not disputing that Rex faces an increase of $150,000 in wage costs, but that is not exclusively from a minimum wage increase for servers unless he has over 400 hours per day worked by servers. The reason that he is facing such a large increase in wage costs is the same reason that he is already paying well above minimum wage for many positions - that the local labor market is tight and the prevailing wage for even low skilled jobs like dishwashers is well above minimum wage.
I am not sure if you are talking about inelasticity of demand for restaurant meals or labor supply. If would appear that the marketplace is saying there is a relative inelasticity in demand for restaurant meals because other restaurants which have raised their prices by 5% have not been forced to rollback those increases in the face of sharply declining sales.
If the elasticity of demand refers to labor then increases in wages should bring more workers into the labor force, mitigating the increase in labor costs.
rhys jones 18 hours, 8 minutes ago
But the elasticity is affected by the attitudes, which are surely if not most probably affected by a number of influences, including not least of all the quality of clientele -- or perceived quality, on the part of the worker -- which as we know varies from season to season and mood to mood, to the point where it becomes almost hypothetical, the returns we see on our investments over time, affected as they are by wage costs and the associated business costs of doing business in a town such as this, not to mention the regional concerns such as mass transit and incidental hyposis, associated with preconceived notions and questionable conclusions, compounded by the affects of a tight labor market, where dishwashers make only a slice of bartenders but are penalized the least, making this the most injudicious interpretation of justice to come to the working class in a long time.
Eric Morris 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
Less servers more counters?
http://www.economicpolicyjournal.com/2017/01/how-high-minimum-wage-laws-are.html?m=1
Scott Wedel 49 minutes ago
Eric,
SF restaurants are also facing pressures from escalating rents. If you go back a few months then the stories were on all of the longstanding restaurants unable to afford the rent of their historic prime street location. You know what $1M gets you in the current SF housing market? Credit for having a down payment.
If you break down the cost of a server in a busy restaurant per meal served per hour then the cost of increased minimum wage is minor. In SF, if you break down the portion of rent that is for the table per meal then that is greater than the server. So yes, counter service is becoming more popular.
