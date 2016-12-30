Mitsch Bush hopes to resurrect passenger vehicle traction law for I-70

Steamboat Springs — In the wake of Wednesday’s multi-car pileup on Interstate 70 and with the Colorado State Legislature set to convene for its 71st General Assembly Jan. 11, state Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush, D-Steamboat Springs, is hoping three might be a charm in terms of revising and clarifying the state’s winter traction regulations as they apply to passenger vehicles.
In both 2014 and 2015, Mitsch Bush co-sponsored legislation that would have required all passenger vehicles traveling I-70 between mile markers 133 (Dotsero) and 259 (Morrison) from Nov. 1 to May 15 to:
• Be equipped with snow tires having a tread depth of at least 1/8 inch;
• Be equipped with all-season tires imprinted with the symbol “M+S” or M/S” and having a tread depth of at least 1/8 inch; or,
• Carry tire chains or a traction control device in the vehicle at all times.
Mitsch Bush’s bill — co-sponsored by Republican state Rep. Bob Rankin — passed the House of Representatives in 2014 and 2015 with strong, bipartisan support, only to be defeated along party lines in the Senate.
According to Mitsch Bush, stated objections to both bills — objections she described as “really political” — included allegations that the bill would erode individual liberty and undermine individual responsibility.
“That’s like saying requiring drivers to turn on their headlights after dark takes away individual liberty,” Mitsch Bush said Thursday. “And to my mind, clearly laying out what the responsibilities are make those personal responsibilities all the more clear.”
Another objection, raised by Senate Republicans last year, suggested that inclement weather regulations governing passenger vehicles were covered in the existing statute, making the new requirements unnecessary, Mitsch Bush said.
But therein, she said, lies much of the problem.
According to Mitsch Bush, the existing statute isn’t clear and often leaves passenger car drivers wondering how “adequate traction” is statutorily defined and when such requirements must be observed.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation website, CDOT can activate traction and chain laws either through a Code 15 or a Code 16.
A Code 15, according to CDOT, means that “motorists will need to have either snow tires with mud/snow designation (or) a four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicle” and that “all tires must have a minimum 1/8-inch tread. You can also install chains or an alternative traction device (like AutoSock) to be in compliance with the law if your tires aren’t adequate.”
During a Code 16 — the final safety measure to be issued before a road is closed — “every vehicle on the roadway is required to have chains or an alternative traction device,” according to CDOT.
“So, no one has to do anything until a Code 15 is declared, and often, that doesn’t happen until after there have already been accidents and closures,” Mitsch Bush said. “And when a Code 15 is declared, all the signage says is, ‘passenger vehicles must have adequate traction devices.’ What does that even mean? How is someone from out of state going to interpret that?”
Mitsch Bush said simplicity and clarity are key and that revising the law will enable highway officials to create signage informing drivers of what equipment is required and when it must be utilized.
It is not yet known how large a part inadequate traction may have played in Wednesday’s I-70 pileup — which shut down travel in both directions for about three hours and occurred while both a Code 15 and Code 16 were in effect — but based upon past studies, Mitsch Bush suspects it was probably a factor.
“I’m still awaiting data from CDOT as to the extend this (Wednesday’s pileup) was due to passenger vehicles without adequate traction, but I suspect it was (a factor),” she said.
A different approach
This time around, Mitsch Bush is taking a different approach.
“In the past, I tried to keep it short and sweet,” Mitsch Bush said. “I thought it would be easier to pass that way.”
But after two failed attempts, Mitsch Bush is now turning to law enforcement agencies along the mountain corridor of I-70 to help develop a set of comprehensive recommendations about how to simplify and clarify the statute to better address passenger vehicles.
“This year, we’re starting with law enforcement,” she said. “Various agencies along the corridor are working with CDOT to go over each section (of the statute) and clean it up to make it clear when passengers vehicles must have traction equipment.”
Given the broadened scope of the new effort, Mitsch Bush said the result will likely be a much longer bill.
“Every piece of the current statute must be looked at,” she said. “It’s an effort to revamp the entire section. In the end, it probably will be longer, but I think it will also be clearer.”
Though Wednesday’s pileup resulted in no serious injuries, Mitsch Bush said it serves to underscore the frequency with which lengthy closures idle traffic on the state’s primary east-west artery.
“The point is, this is an economic issue and a public safety issue, and it affects mountain towns like ours,” she said. “We have to use I-70 to get back and forth to Denver. … We have no illusions that (the traction law) will prevent all closures, but it will reduce them.”
To reach Jim Patterson, call 970-871-4208, email jpatterson@SteamboatToday.com or follow her on Twitter @JimPatterson15
Comments
Matt Hightower 2 days, 5 hours ago
So I live in a mtn town.... There for I have 4 wheel drive. I like to actually make that 4wd useful, there for I have Snow Tires. Its SIMPLE! I have lived in the mtns for over a dozen years and have been in the ditch less times than I can count on one hand. I have never rear ended anyone or been in an accident (knock on wood). This is because I invest in the one thing everyone should , TIRES ! It is one of the most important components of your vehicle. With a good set of snow tires and not even in 4wd I can usually drive pretty close to the speed limit and safely at that. I work in EMS and constantly see people in accidents and the ditch due to not having proper tires, as we saw in the accident last year passenger vehicle vs. the Regional SST bus...... the passenger car was running on bald tires. http://www.steamboattoday.com/news/2016/mar/30/investigators-believe-worn-tires-contributed-crash/
I firmly stand behind this bill , and it needs to apply to the Rental Cars as well that come up into the mtns with drivers not familiar with driving in snow and usually on less than adequate tires. And if a tourist gets a ticket in a rental car for improper equipment, put it back on the vehicles owner , the rental company, who are ultimately responsible for renting an unsafe vehicle.
John St Pierre 2 days ago
It is mind-boggling that she cannot get this absolute basic common sense rule for driving in the mountains approved.... I lived in Summit County before the tunnels, when the tunnels were built and for a period after.... back when the chain law applied to everyone no exceptions... once it was dropped it became a zoo.... as it was again last week... ( 25 car pile up w 70 being closed for 3 hours).... There use to be a chain station at Keystone to go over Loveland pass where every vehicle of any kind was checked for chains before they were allowed tp proceed... once the tunnels opened they had one on each side... after a few years they went away and the blood bath started.... I know I was on the Fire dept.& EMS for 20+ yrs in Summit county and between Vail pass and the tunnels it got nasty every winter.....
Front wheel vehicles are the worse.... its time to go back to what worked.... especially with the rental cars...... Chains or Studded tires... end of discussion!
Scott Wedel 1 day, 19 hours ago
I think the law is generally a good idea, but it could also be viewed as too general and allowing overzealous officers to target drivers that are not a hazard. If someone drives from Walcott to Eagle on a clear sunny day on dry roads then they shouldn't have to worry about being pulled over for insufficient tread depth.
The fault in the current law is that it only recognizes current conditions and does not have a warning stage when bad conditions are expected soon for which vehicles must be prepared to handle if they are to continue on I70.
Law should include money for signs at all I70 on ramps and then use the I70 electronic signs to say that bad weather is imminent and vehicles must be adequate for expected conditions.
rhys jones 19 hours, 19 minutes ago
You might think it's sunny with dry roads, 'til you find yourself on a downslope in the shade, or in some latent slush around a curve. Then you're counting on your tread. I like DMB's bill.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID