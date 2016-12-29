Vintage, classic snowmobiles to race in Hayden in January

A brand-new piece of machinery fresh as the driven snow can be fun in the wintertime, but if you’ve got an older model snowmobile you’ve kept in good shape, the chance to show it off is coming up soon.

Vintage & Classic Oval Snowmobile Racing takes place all day Jan. 7 and 21 at Hayden Speedway. The event, hosted by X-Treme Mountain Racing and Antique & Vintage Snowmobile Club of Colorado, will highlight older sleds on the track.

A vintage snowmobile is defined as a model year of 1985 or older with a leaf spring, and a classic is defined as 1996 or older with an independent front suspension.

Races will take place in the following classes: stock, super stock, modified and outlaw/open-mod, as well as races for women, racers ages 50 and older and kids between the ages of 10 and 17.

Event rules, available at xmr-racing.com, state that a minimum of three entries will be required to form a class, though racers may be allowed to enter a different class if enough participants are not available.

Additional requirements are helmets, TekVest, shin guards and race boots for all competitors, with no exceptions.

The cost is a $60 registration fee, plus $35 per class. Admission for spectators is $5 per car. Gates open at 7:30 a.m., and concessions will be available throughout the event.

Pre-registration will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at Hayden’s Hi-Way 40 Bar and Lodge and the same night from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cassidy's Bar and Lounge in Clarion Inn & Suites in Craig.

Registration will also be available the day of the race, though organizer Nicole Case advises preparing in advance.

“That way we’ll have a better idea of how many people are going to show up,” she said.

Case added that she’s hoping for a turnout of 15 to 30 or more, adding the classic part of the race after strictly vintage last year.

“If we’re able to get more people, we’ll be able to make it more of a big annual thing every year,” she said.

Additional races with a similar format will take place in locales like Grand Lake and at Wyoming sites Pinedale and Alpine.

An awards banquet will take place after both the Jan. 7 and 21 events at the Clarion, including trophies for all first-, second- and third-place finishers. The price is $40 for adults and $25 for a child 15 and younger. Dinner includes salad, prime rib, sides, dessert and two drink tickets for adults. Racers and spectators are both welcome.

For more information on racing or to register in advance, contact Nicole Case at 970-846-7119 or steamboatnerd@gmail.com.