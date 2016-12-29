Steamboat briefs: Lodging barometer predicts 13.7K weekend visitors

About 13,700 visitors are expected to be in town Saturday, according to the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association’s lodging barometer released Wednesday.

The figure represents 86 percent capacity at area lodging properties, with downtown occupancy at 100 percent. On the mountain, hotels are forecast at 88 percent capacity, and condos are expected to be 85 percent full.

Lodging is expected to dip to 7,600 visitors by Wednesday.

The chamber’s lodging barometer is based on survey data from local lodging properties. Its primary function is to help businesses determine staffing levels during the winter and summer tourism seasons. Actual lodging occupancy levels tend to increase from the forecast levels as a result of last-minute bookings.

Supplies of yellow fever vaccine in short supply

The yellow fever vaccine, recommended or required for travel to some international destinations, is in short supply. Anyone planning travel to a yellow fever risk area should contact the travel clinic at Northwest Colorado Health (formerly Northwest Colorado Visiting Nurse Association) to verify the vaccine is available. If possible, travelers should do this at least five weeks prior to departure. Call 970-871-7336 for more information. A list of all Colorado clinics providing the yellow fever vaccine is available at colorado.gov/cdphe/international-travel.

Participate in Steamboat community sand painting

In celebration of the New Year, the library invites the community to celebrate its creative spirit while playing on a new undersea design at the community sand painting table. Available for everyone to try the art form are chakpurs, the Tibetan monks’ authentic sand-painting tools, and plentiful colored sand. A chakpur is a metal funnel with a grated surface along which the artist runs a metal rod. The vibration causes sand to flow like liquid onto the platform. The result is a colorful design that is then wiped away in the spirit of impermanence upon completion.

This is a free, all-ages event, but children must be accompanied by an adult. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.