Steamboat briefs: Lodging barometer predicts 13.7K weekend visitors

About 13,700 visitors are expected to be in town Saturday, according to the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association’s lodging barometer released Wednesday.
The figure represents 86 percent capacity at area lodging properties, with downtown occupancy at 100 percent. On the mountain, hotels are forecast at 88 percent capacity, and condos are expected to be 85 percent full.
Lodging is expected to dip to 7,600 visitors by Wednesday.
The chamber’s lodging barometer is based on survey data from local lodging properties. Its primary function is to help businesses determine staffing levels during the winter and summer tourism seasons. Actual lodging occupancy levels tend to increase from the forecast levels as a result of last-minute bookings.
Supplies of yellow fever vaccine in short supply
The yellow fever vaccine, recommended or required for travel to some international destinations, is in short supply. Anyone planning travel to a yellow fever risk area should contact the travel clinic at Northwest Colorado Health (formerly Northwest Colorado Visiting Nurse Association) to verify the vaccine is available. If possible, travelers should do this at least five weeks prior to departure. Call 970-871-7336 for more information. A list of all Colorado clinics providing the yellow fever vaccine is available at colorado.gov/cdphe/international-travel.
Participate in Steamboat community sand painting
In celebration of the New Year, the library invites the community to celebrate its creative spirit while playing on a new undersea design at the community sand painting table. Available for everyone to try the art form are chakpurs, the Tibetan monks’ authentic sand-painting tools, and plentiful colored sand. A chakpur is a metal funnel with a grated surface along which the artist runs a metal rod. The vibration causes sand to flow like liquid onto the platform. The result is a colorful design that is then wiped away in the spirit of impermanence upon completion.
This is a free, all-ages event, but children must be accompanied by an adult. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.
Comments
Jeff Kibler 2 days, 22 hours ago
If the 13.7K lodging barometer number is true, as Scott W regularly disputes, it's fun to explain to friends and family that our population doubles and it's time to stay away. We hunkered down this year, but more often than not we skip town as Bill S likes to do during overcrowded times.
Happy New Year and best wishes to all of you. We're thinking Belize for next Christmas.
Scott Wedel 2 days, 16 hours ago
Jeff,
I may be the one person that posts why it is wrong to remind locals and inform new residents, but I am not the one that first stated it does not accurately count the number of visitors.
Scott Ford developed the lodging barometer 15-20 years ago as an indicator for local businesses to plan staffing levels. Idea being that a business could learn staffing needs for a particular barometer reading so then being told the barometer reading for the upcoming weekend and midweek would allow the business to staff appropriately. Back then the lodging barometer would state it is not a prediction on the number of visitors, but the number of pillows in occupied units. I recall that Scott Ford then saying his guess is that actual number of visitors was about 60% of the lodging barometer.
Somewhere along the line, after Scott Ford left whatever position he had when he developed the lodging barometer, the Chamber decided to remove the disclaimer in the press releases and the paper decided to print what they know is false. The lie works for both the Chamber and the newspaper by suggesting there are more potential customers and thus increasing the value of their services and advertising.
Sometime after the lodging barometer ceased to be a barometer and became claimed to be actual visitors, Scott Ford told me that he was asked by managers of major local businesses that their corporate masters were asking them that if there are so many visitors then why are their businesses getting a relatively small share of their business? So, as I recall it, Scott Ford said he explained to them that it was a barometer and not a prediction. That actual visitors was probably closer to 60% of the barometer. The general managers then said their business are getting the right percentage of that number of visitors.
Not too long ago I was at a meeting when then newer SSPD Chief Cory talked about staffing needs for a town that more than doubles, etc. When it was my turn to speak then I pointed out that lodging barometer significantly overstates number of visitors. Chief Cory went on to make the same point on staffing needs, but now based upon number of calls to police, not claimed visitors.
rhys jones 2 days, 11 hours ago
How many tenants increase staffing needs?
Jeff Kibler 2 days, 3 hours ago
I'm not surprised that Scott Ford developed the barometer. Thanks.
rhys jones 19 hours, 17 minutes ago
It's over!! WOO HOO!!
