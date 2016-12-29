Ringing in the New Year Steamboat style

— New Year’s Eve in Steamboat Springs usually means viewing the annual torchlight parade and fireworks at the base of Steamboat Ski Area after sunset, but the days following the New Year offer a rich palette of activity, including monks, murder and music.

New Year's Eve events

Many New Year’s Eve celebrations are booked, but the Sheraton Steamboat Resort still has availability for their family celebration, a '70s- and '80s-themed party in the ballroom.

“People can dress up in costumes, there’s a buffet, soda stations for the kids, DJ, a bar for adults, photo booth and a balloon drop,” said concierge Brooks Miller.

The party is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Call 970-879-220 for reservations.

The Steamboat Grand also has a similar family New Year’s Eve event from 5:30 to 10 p.m. that usually fills up fast.

If you'd like to ring in the new year laughing, the Chief Theater is hosting comedian Sam Tallent for his annual New Year's Eve comedy show in Steamboat Springs.

The Denver Post has called Tallent "the absurd voice of a surreal generation" and he has worked with many big-name comedians, including Louis CK, Dave Chappelle and Dana Carvey.

The show begins at 8 p.m. but the doors and bar open at 7 p.m. Tickets for the R-rated show are $20

And the New Year's Eve torchlight parade and fireworks at the ski area are not to be missed. Gather around the Steamboat stage in Gondola Square or at the Umbrella Bar next to Bear River Bar & Grill for the best viewing. The festivities begin at approximately 5:20 p.m.

Other activities abound

For those families who get the week off after New Year's, the library is bringing back community sand painting Jan. 3 to 5. The hands-on event will be open to everyone from noon to 7 p.m. daily.

The library has a large community sand painting table where the ancient Tibetan art form of mandala sand painting, can be practiced. Artists use a “chakpur” or metal funnel that allows them to pour sand like liquid. The library will provide the colored sand and chakpurs.

The table will be set up to re-create a page out of the adult coloring book “Lost Ocean.” Children need to have an adult with them to participate.

The community sand painting was inspired by a 2015 visit from the Drepung Loseling monks who created a unique design during their five-day stay in Steamboat Springs.

Interestingly, the monks eventually destroy their intricate sand paintings as part of a spiritual ceremony to re-consecrate the earth and heal its inhabitants.

Now if a free beer and a good story is more your cup of tea, or beer, then History Happy Hour is the way to go. The Tread of Pioneers Museum continues their popular history series at the Butcherknife Brewery at 2875 Elk River Road on the west end of town, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

“Crimes and Conflicts in Routt County History" is the topic of the happy hour event.

Paul Bonnifield, an 80-year-old native of Northwest Colorado and a noted historian, guarantees you haven’t heard most of the stories he plans to tell.

“We’re going to look into the closet and examine the skeletons,” he said.

With the first beer “on the house” and an endearing storyteller who looks like he could have lived the history he studies, how can folks resist?

And if you didn’t get enough of downhill skiing during the day, night-time skiing is now an option in Steamboat Springs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Skiers flying into the Yampa Valley Regional Airport in Steamboat can even ski free one night if they show their boarding pass for that day. Tuesday and Wednesday travelers can ski free Thursday night.

If you’re lucky enough to still be in town by Friday, Jan. 6, you can catch some free concerts at the ski mountain’s annual MusicFest. Tickets to the Texas and Americana-style music festival are usually sold out long before for it hits town, but there’s always a band playing at the base from Friday to Monday starting at 1 p.m. on Jan. 6.

And don’t forget, many non-ski options like snowmobiling, sledding, sleigh rides and horseback riding are always available in the beautiful Yampa Valley.

Check out the Steamboat Today's daily Happenings section for a complete events listing or go online to http://calendar.steamboattoday.com/index.aspx.