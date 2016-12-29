The Record for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016: Kids test out new drone

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

2:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a drunken man trying to find his car and drive in the 700 block of Yampa Street. He could not be located.

9:24 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a sick person in the 2800 block of Burgess Creek Road.

10:32 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person with trauma in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:34 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help an unconscious person in the 2500 block of Wildflower Court.

11:12 a.m. Officers were called to a report of fraud in the 900 block of Central Park Drive. A caller claiming to be with an insurance company called someone and said they won a gift card. To get the card, there was a $5 fee, and the person gave a credit card number. After hanging up the phone, they realized it was a scam.

11:14 a.m. Officers were called to a report of kids flying a drone outside someone's window in the 3100 block of Columbine Drive. Nothing illegal occurred.

11:15 a.m. Officers were called to a report of an employee who was giving away free food and taking money in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

11:34 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a man in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue who was upset about a Facebook comment because he thought it hurt his business. The comment was removed.

12:14 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person causing a disturbance at a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

1:59 p.m. Officers were called to a report of people repeatedly stealing things in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. The store believes people are finding receipts for items, stealing them and then returning them for cash.

11:46 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who was concerned about a drunken friend who ran off in the 800 block of Douglas Street. Police found the friend and gave a ride home.