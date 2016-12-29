New coworking space in downtown Steamboat Springs caters to creatives, location-neutral workers

— The Ski Locker in downtown Steamboat Springs isn’t your typical work environment.

There are no cubicles and no receptionist.

Instead, there’s a place for skis and bikes, a view of Howelsen Hill and open work spaces that encourage mingling and collaboration.

And when a worker sits down at his or her desk next month, they will likely encounter other location-neutral workers doing business for companies as far away as Florida.

“It’s definitely a really comfortable space,” said Aaron Bergemann, a developer for a Boulder company that provides live chat software for sales and support teams. “It’s been really great to have this sense of community with other location-neutral workers in Steamboat. I’m more productive, and creative, when I’m working there.”

Without the Ski Locker, Bergemann said he would likely be working from his home.

Blogger Barclay Idsal, who serves as managing editor for Unofficialnetworks.com, started the local Ski Locker.

He was inspired to bring the co-working space to Steamboat after working at the flagship Ski Locker location in Chamonix, France.

He said unlike normal offices where workers often work in silos, the coworking spaces tend to foster more friendships and also create a community of creatives.

Barclay predicts workers at the Ski Locker will attend happy hours together and also partake in group ski days even though they don't work for the same companies.

But when they’re not playing, they’ll have the tools to do some serious work.

The space in Steamboat at 941 Lincoln Ave. features high-speed Internet, as well as a soundproof conference room with video conferencing capabilities.

Workers can also step into private phone booths if they need more privacy.

To learn about rates or to make reservations for the office space, visit theskilocker.com/steamboat.

To reach Scott Franz, call 970-871-4210, email scottfranz@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottFranz10