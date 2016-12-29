Mixed-use micro-apartment project files pre-application with Steamboat Springs planning

— A development of more than 40 micro-apartments and eight offices behind Safeway could soon enter the city of Steamboat Springs’ planning process, according to a pre-application filed in early December.

Part-owner Darrin Fryer said he, an Australian partner and local residents Jack and Mary McClurg jointly own the 2.79-acre parcel situated on Pine Grove Road and along Fish Creek where it runs by Sundance Plaza.

The parcel was previously approved in 2007 for a mixed-use condominium and commercial development, but then-owners Kim and Peter Kreissig didn’t break ground on the project before the economy collapsed.

The couple put the property on the market for $6.9 million in 2009, hoping to attract a new developer, but one didn’t step forward.

Routt County records show First Citizens Bank and Trust Company took ownership of the land in May 2013, before selling it to the current owners that October for $1,365,000.

The pre-application was submitted by the owners to get feedback from city staff on the project, said Fryer, who is a broker with Steamboat Sotheby's International Realty.

“We want to get the city’s feedback on look and feel,” Fryer said.

According to the group’s pre-application, the 104,000-square-foot building would include a first-floor covered parking area and eight incubator office spaces facing Pine Grove Road. Three additional floors would house 42 to 48 micro apartments of 450 to 500 square feet.

Fryer said those rental apartments would have many nearby amenities for tenants as well as front-door access to public transit.

“It’s a pretty cool, different concept that hasn’t been done in Steamboat,” Fryer said.

The project would also include concierge-style storage closets to provide space for tenant belongings or storage for the on-site businesses.

City planner Bob Keenan said bringing together apartments, businesses and storage in one development was a unique proposal.

Though Fryer said the owners are committed to carrying out the project, with the help of developer Barry Sherman, the property remains on the market if a buyer wanted to take over.

The current listing price for the property is $2.89 million, which includes the land as well as a single-family log home, a cabin, storage barn and commercial shop on the property.

The pre-application plans were prepared by Hauser Architecture of Loveland, and Sherman is guiding the development, Fryer said.

Editor's note: The price for which the property was acquired by the current owners has been updated in this version of the story.

To reach Teresa Ristow, call 970-871-4206, email tristow@SteamboatToday.com or follow her on Twitter @TeresaRistow